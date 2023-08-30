Melvin Gordon Signs Ravens Practice Squad Contract Amid Dolphins, Colts Rumors

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have signed running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad one day after releasing the ninth-year NFL veteran.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts all "made calls" about Gordon, who ultimately decided to stay in Baltimore.

The 30-year-old, who signed a one-year contract with Baltimore on July 21, began his career with the San Diego Chargers in 2015. He stayed with the Bolts through their move to L.A. in 2017 and ended up playing with the team for five years.

Gordon then left the Chargers for the Denver Broncos in free agency in 2020. He played two-plus campaigns in Denver before the Broncos waived him in November 2022.

Gordon then landed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a member of their practice squad, but he never made an appearance on the field for the team.

During the preseason, Gordon rushed 17 times for 59 yards (3.47 YPC). He also added four catches for 29 yards.

Gordon starred at Wisconsin before entering the NFL, rushing for 2,587 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2014 en route to unanimous All-American honors and a host of other accolades.

He's amassed 1,000 or more scrimmage yards in five of his eight NFL seasons, and he scored nine or more touchdowns each year from 2016-2021.

Gordon had a rough 2022 campaign, however, in which he fumbled the ball five times in 10 games, losing two. He also rushed for a career-low 3.5 yards per carry.

However, he's turned the page to 2023 with a new opportunity on the Ravens, who are rolling with four running backs on their active roster: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell. They have two practice squad running backs in Gordon and rookie Owen Wright.