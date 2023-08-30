Jihad Ward on Aaron Rodgers Video: Giants Were Frustrated by Cobb Hit, Jets Laughing

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

A heated moment between New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward during their preseason game last Saturday was caught on NFL Films cameras.

Rodgers took offense to Ward's forearm shove well after he tossed a pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, and the two had to be separated.

On Wednesday, Ward provided his side of the story, per Connor Hughes of SNY, noting how he and teammates took offense to an illegal block from Jets wideout Randall Cobb and the ensuing reaction:



Cobb leveled Giants safety Bobby McCain with an illegal blindside block, which led to the defensive back suffering a concussion.

The Jets ended up beating the Giants 32-24 in their annual preseason matchup, but the two will meet again this regular season on Oct. 29.