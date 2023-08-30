Officials: Explosion at Titans CB Caleb Farley's Home Was Caused by Natural Gas Leak

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management in North Carolina announced Wednesday that a natural gas leak caused the explosion that killed the father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, according to The Athletic.

Per that report, "Further investigation into the origin and cause of the explosion cannot continue because of the instability of the remaining structure."

The incident occurred on Aug. 21 at Farley's house, though he wasn't present. His father, 61-year-old Robert M. Farley, was later found dead at the scene. A family friend of the Farleys, 25-year-old Christian Rogers, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said Rogers suffered a concussion. He was found exiting the wreckage following the explosion.

Farley, 24, has been on the physically unable to perform list throughout the summer with a back injury and will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. He left training camp after the death of his father.

"I think what's important is that we do everything we can to support Caleb and his family, and do everything we can to be there for him and support him, because that's the most important thing," head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters.

"I know he lost his mother at a young age as well, so he's dealt with a lot of adversity as well," safety Kevin Byard added. "So just very tragic. And, you know, as a team and as a brother, all we can do, and all I can do, is to try to be there for him."

Farley, a Virginia Tech alum, was a first-round pick of the Titans in the 2021 NFL draft and has appeared in 12 games for the team (two starts), registering 14 tackles and a pass defensed.