Ranking Every NFL Division's Potential Worst-to-First Team Entering 2023 Season

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Key offseason additions: HC Sean Payton, RT Mike McGlinchey, DT Zach Allen

Swapping out Nathaniel Hackett for Payton was by far the biggest and best move the Denver Broncos made this offseason, as Payton certainly wasn't shy about expressing his feelings on how bad of a job his predecessor did last season.

Opinions and not-so-subtle jabs aside, there's no denying going from a first-time head coach to a Super Bowl-winning one is a major upgrade that will impact the Broncos' record at the end of the season.

Denver also did a good job of getting better in the trenches. Right tackle has been an issue for them for several years and they managed to land one of the best ones on the open market in McGlinchey. While defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones was a big loss, the Broncos managed to replace him with Allen, which Pro Football Focus' metrics suggest is an upgrade.

"Former Broncos interior defender Dre'Mont Jones signed for big money in Seattle, but he earned a sub-60.0 PFF grade in each of the past two seasons," PFF's Josh Liskiewitz wrote. "To take his place, Denver signed Zach Allen away from Arizona for less money than Jones got from Seattle, and Allen ranked 15th in PFF WAR in 2022 while Jones ranked 60th."

QB situation: After what was undoubtedly the worst season of Russell Wilson's career, the big question here is, can Payton fix Wilson?

As the old saying goes, "a quarterback's best friend is a good running game" and the head coach has talked about how he wants to improve on Denver's rushing attack, which ranked 21st with about 114 yards per game last season. That's a similar system to what Wilson had success in with the Seattle Seahawks, and his passing should improve with better protection.

Mr. Unlimited was sacked 55 times in 2022, the most among any quarterback in the league and the most of his 11-year career, and he was brought down on 10.2 percent of his dropbacks, which was the second-highest rate during his time in the NFL.

More play-action passes should bring those figures down as Wilson ranked 31st among quarterbacks last year with a 21.3 percent play-action rate and is at his best on such play calls, according to NBC Sports' Denny Carter.

AFC West outlook: The biggest reason the Broncos aren't higher on this list is because the AFC West is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. As the defending Super Bowl champions, it's hard to imagine another team unseating the Kansas City Chiefs, especially with the best quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes.

The Los Angeles Chargers have a quality signal-caller as well in Justin Herbert, a slew of offensive weapons and Pro Bowlers on all three levels of their defense. While the Las Vegas Raiders have question marks, they aren't exactly an easy out for a projected last-place team with the talent they have on offense led by 2022 All-Pros Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs.