Browns News: P.J. Walker Agrees to Practice Squad Contract After Bears Release

Veteran quarterback P.J. Walker agreed to join the Cleveland Browns' practice squad on Wednesday after the Chicago Bears released him on Sunday.

Walker had signed a two-year, $4.15 million deal with the Bears this offseason, with over $2 million in guarantees.

