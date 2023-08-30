X

    Browns News: P.J. Walker Agrees to Practice Squad Contract After Bears Release

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 30, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 19: PJ Walker #15 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass during the first quarter in the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    Veteran quarterback P.J. Walker agreed to join the Cleveland Browns' practice squad on Wednesday after the Chicago Bears released him on Sunday.

    Walker had signed a two-year, $4.15 million deal with the Bears this offseason, with over $2 million in guarantees.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

