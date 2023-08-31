Nebraska Volleyball Draws 92,003 Fans; Breaks Women's Sports Attendance World Record

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The Nebraska women's volleyball program already has five national championships.

Now it has the attendance record for a women's sporting event as well.

Nebraska hosted a celebration of volleyball at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night, which featured an exhibition match between Division II programs Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State, a concert from country artist Scotty McCreery and a showdown between the Cornhuskers and Omaha.

The program announced that a record-setting 92,003 people were in attendance for the marquee volleyball match:

Eric Olson of the Associated Press noted Nebraska was aiming for a crowd that surpassed the following records:

91,648: women's sporting event record set at the 2022 Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou Stadium

90,185: women's sporting event in the United States record set at the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl

While Nebraska's Memorial Stadium, which is used for the football team, has an official capacity of approximately 85,000, Olson explained more people were able to attend Wednesday because of the seating set up on the field.

That it was the Cornhuskers to set this record was fitting since they sold out 306 consecutive regular-season matches and have led the country in attendance every year since 2013.

They will surely sell out plenty of matches once again this season as they pursue a sixth national championship. Nebraska is ranked No. 4 in the Division I women's volleyball rankings and behind only Wisconsin, Stanford and Louisville.

It entered Wednesday's match with a 3-0 record this season after victories over Utah State, Lipscomb and SMU.