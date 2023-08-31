9 NFL Roster Cuts That Teams Will RegretAugust 31, 2023
9 NFL Roster Cuts That Teams Will Regret
Tuesday was a rough day for a lot of NFL players. With the league now cutting from 90 players to 53 in one fell swoop, over 1,100 players were told they were no longer part of their team's plans—at least on the active roster.
Now, for a great many of those players, the writing was on the wall. And many of those players will wind up on practice squads—either of the team they were already playing for or another organization.
But as is the case every year, there were also surprise cuts—players let go that very few people saw coming. Maybe it was just a numbers game. Or a matter of shaving cap space. Or releasing aging veterans to make room for younger (and cheaper) replacements.
But whatever the reason, cutdown day in 2023 brought some surprises. Most of those surprise cuts will find work elsewhere fairly quickly. Some already have. But there's also a chance that come October or November, the teams who cut these players will develop "releaser's remorse"—and wish they could go back and do things differently.
QB Colt McCoy
If someone out there understands what the Arizona Cardinals are doing as Week 1 nears, please explain it to me.
Because frankly, the only plausible explanation for the surprising release of veteran quarterback Colt McCoy is a word that rhymes with spanking—which is curious given the team's financial commitment to Kyler Murray.
For most of the offseason, the belief was that McCoy would start for the Redbirds while Kyler Murray rehabbed his ACL tear. The 36-year-old wasn't great in six starts for Arizona over the past two years, but he was OK, leading the Cardinals to three wins.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that after the team acquired Joshua Dobbs from the Cleveland Browns, the organization decided that Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune gives the Cardinals the best chance of competing while Murray is out.
"Just like with every decision, you look at the full body of work. [We] Evaluate our guys, production goes into that and felt like it was the best decision for the team to move forward with the guys that we have in the room to help win us a football game," said Gannon,
However, given that Dobbs and Tune have combined for 85 pass attempts (all Dobbs), two starts and zero wins, unless Arizona's goal was to become the front-runner to land the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, releasing McCoy makes very little sense.
OL Alex Leatherwood
Alex Leatherwood will forever carry the label of draft bust with him. Since being selected 17th overall in 2021 by the Las Vegas Raiders, Leatherwood has been mostly awful. As a rookie, Leatherwood committed 14 penalties and allowed eight sacks (per PFF) in Vegas. By 2022, the Raiders threw in the towel. The Chicago Bears claimed Leatherwood off waivers, and at the time Bears general manager Ryan Poles told reporters that Leatherwood was getting a clean slate in the Windy City.
"Forget the draft pick thing," general manager Ryan Poles said. "That's over. So, let's start from the ground floor."
After one season in which Leatherwood played sparingly at guard (and again struggled), the Bears became the second team to throw in the towel on the former Alabama star, releasing him despite owing him over $4.5 million in guaranteed money.
It's a puzzling move—for a couple of reasons.
The first is that while Leatherwood's first two seasons admittedly haven't impressed, an argument can be made that's not entirely his fault. Leatherwood was miscast as a tackle in Las Vegas, and he really hasn't gotten a chance to show what he might be capable of as a guard.
The second reason is the state of the offensive line in Chicago, which is..not good. Jacob Camenker of the Sporting News ranked Chicago's offensive line 20th in the league, and that line has already been hit by injuries.
The Bears just don't impress as a team that can afford to hemorrhage offensive linemen—especially when it costs them upwards of $5 million in cap space to do it.
DT Raequan Williams
Raequan Williams is hardly a household name. After going undrafted back in 2020, Williams has spent time with three teams. Williams hasn't seen game action since 2021 and has one career sack.
But after an impressive training camp, the general belief in Charlotte was that Williams had earned a spot on the 53-man roster—especially after the team released Marquan McCall.
But Williams couldn't escape "The Turk," and that left Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire scratching his head.
"Williams, who felt like the team's biggest riser of the summer, seemed much closer to grabbing a prime opportunity than a pink slip," he wrote. "Following last week's departure of nose tackle Marquan McCall (another relatively shocking decision), the 6-foot-4, 305-pounder felt like a shoo-in—and perhaps even a starter—given his strong training camp and disruptive preseason outings."
The Panthers don't have a ton of depth on the interior of the defensive line behind starters Derrick Brown and Shy Tuttle, and cutting one of the most impressive performers at the position in camp is a move that could come back to bite first-year head coach Frank Reich.
QB P.J. Walker
And we're back to Chicago.
To be fair, quarterback P.J. Walker didn't play especially well in the preseason. He struggled in camp, and by the time he played with the scrubs in the preseason finale, even Walker admitted to reporters that he was aware that his grasp on a roster spot was tenuous.
"I ain't a fool," he said. "I can read the room. I know what it is. It's a business, and if you ain't performing, you ain't going to be able to play. So, for me it's just go out there, perform at a high level or you don't play. That's what it is."
Just like with the aforementioned Alex Leatherwood though, it's something of a curious decision.
Partly, that's because just like with Leatherwood, the Bears will still be paying Walker a decent amount of money this year—his two-year pact included $2 million in guarantees.
It also leaves the Bears precariously thin behind Justin Fields. The backup quarterback will now ostensibly be rookie Tyler Bagent, who was undrafted coming out of Division II Shepherd.
The Bears also waived journeyman Nathan Peterman, so if Justin Fields were to get hurt, the Bears are in big trouble.
Say what you will about Walker's summer, but he at least has seven NFL starts under his belt—including five with the Carolina Panthers in 2022.
Given the state of Chicago's offensive line, having a backup quarterback who has attempted an NFL pass probably wasn't a bad idea.
OG Alex Bars
After starting 14 games at right guard for the Raiders in 2022, Alex Bars didn't enter training camp believing he was fighting for a roster spot. While addressing reporters earlier this month, Bars sounded like a player who expected to play a big role again in 2023.
"I mean, every training camp is an opportunity to get better, improve on the things that you didn't do as well as you wanted to last year and improve as training camp goes on," Bars said. "So, I'm not looking through those lenses as much as every training camp, just trying to get better and better and better."
A lot can change in a few weeks though—and after losing his starting spot to Greg Van Roten, Bars went from 2022 starter to looking for work.
In fairness to the Raiders, cutdown day is always a numbers game—teams can only keep so many players at a given position. But in Bars we're not talking about an end-of-the bench player who barely saw the field last season. We're talking about a lineman who played over 850 snaps for the Raidersin 2022. He wasn't great (five sacks allowed per PFF), but at the very least he could have been an experienced depth piece.
And given how bad the Raiders offensive line is, the team can use all of those it can get.
CB Joejuan Williams
Cornerback Joejuan Williams never lived up to his second-round billing while with the New England Patriots, but after signing with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency Williams told reporters the Twin Cities was the perfect place to get his career back on track.
"I'm very excited. I'm very thankful and blessed for the opportunity," said Williams. "The overall history here has been amazing, just from the greats who came through this organization. Even the ties with coach Flores from the Patriots organization, definitely some similarities there. We had great conversations, and I'm really looking forward to playing for him."
Less than six months later, Williams' tenure with the Vikings is over.
It was quite the fall from grace for the 6'3", 212-pound Williams, who spent time with the first-team defense in camp after three seasons with the Patriots. But Williams was passed on the depth chart by rookie Mekhi Blackmon and wound up on the outside looking in.
Williams may never have lived up to the potential that made him a Day 2 pick, but there isn't a team in the NFL that needs help on the back end of the defense more than the Vikings and their NFC-worst pass defense from a year ago.
Rookie corners have been known to struggle acclimating to the NFL. If Blackmon does, it may not be long until Brian Flores misses a familiar face.
CB Desmond King
When Jimmie Ward signed with the Houston Texans in free agency, he told reporters that one of the reasons he was intrigued by joining the Houston secondary was the play of veteran slot corner Desmond King.
"They really impressed me when I got here," Ward said. "'Des' King in the nickel —like, the dude is so athletic. I think he wears like a three-X glove. I knew he was good."
Well, Ward will be out there when the Texans open the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens. But King was surprisingly let go by the team after two seasons in Houston.
King became expendable in the eyes of the Texans after the offseason acquisitions of players like Ward (who can man the slot) and Shaquill Griffin, but it was still something of an upset to see the 28-year-old just cut loose.
King might not be the player he was when he made the All-Pro team in 2018 as a kick returner and corner with the Los Angeles Chargers. But he was still a capable and versatile cornerback who played over 900 snaps and recorded at least 89 total tackles each of the past two seasons.
The Texans could come to miss that veteran presence. But King didn't take long to land on his feet—he reportedly has already found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
WR David Moore
Less than a month ago, veteran wide receiver David Moore was receiving praise from new Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales.
"Just his contact balance," Canales told reporters. "Anytime someone is leaning on him, balls in the air, he really doesn't get affected cause he's so strong. He's special with the ball so a lot of perimeter screens and jet sweep type of things on the perimeter, he can really make yards in different ways as well."
Earlier this week, Moore got a pink slip.
On the surface, releasing Moore might seen much ado about nothing. In five professional seasons, Moore has never caught more than 35 passes. Or had 450 receiving yards.
However, Moore does have a pair of seasons in Seattle with five or more touchdown passes. He also has something that is now sorely lacking in Tampa—experience. The Buccaneers elected to keep just five wide receivers on the 53-man roster, and once you get past Mike Evans and Chris Godwin it's a who's who of "who?"
Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett and Deven Thompkins have combined for five career receptions in the NFL—all by Thompkins.
If Evans or Godwin misses time, that lack of experience could become a major issue.
CB Bradley Roby
There may not have been a more surprising move on cutdown Tuesday than the release of veteran cornerback Bradley Roby. There had been nothing to indicate that the 31-year-old's roster spot was in jeopardy, and Roby himself certainly appeared caught off guard by being asked to turn in his playbook.
However, upon further review there were some signs there that Roby's days in New Orleans could be numbered. In Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo and youngster Alontae Taylor, the Saints have a quality trio of cornerbacks. Roby's release was as much about his cap hit as his performance—Roby made 10 starts last season for the Saints and allowed a passer rating against of less than 80.
Roby may be the wrong side of 30, but he's still a quality player with a Super Bowl win on his professional resume who will generate interest on the open market.
The problem for the Saints is that while Taylor showed promise as a rookie, he's still an unproven commodity at the NFL level. Cornerback is one of the positions where NFL teams can never have too much depth.
All it will take is one injury for Saints head coach Dennis Allen to wish that Roby was still in the Big Easy.