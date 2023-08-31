9 NFL Roster Cuts That Teams Will Regret

0 of 9

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tuesday was a rough day for a lot of NFL players. With the league now cutting from 90 players to 53 in one fell swoop, over 1,100 players were told they were no longer part of their team's plans—at least on the active roster.

Now, for a great many of those players, the writing was on the wall. And many of those players will wind up on practice squads—either of the team they were already playing for or another organization.

But as is the case every year, there were also surprise cuts—players let go that very few people saw coming. Maybe it was just a numbers game. Or a matter of shaving cap space. Or releasing aging veterans to make room for younger (and cheaper) replacements.

But whatever the reason, cutdown day in 2023 brought some surprises. Most of those surprise cuts will find work elsewhere fairly quickly. Some already have. But there's also a chance that come October or November, the teams who cut these players will develop "releaser's remorse"—and wish they could go back and do things differently.