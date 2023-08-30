Panthers Rumors: Matt Corral Waived; Was No. 3 QB Behind Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Matt Corral lasted one season with the Carolina Panthers.

The former Ole Miss quarterback was one of the team's cuts on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, after being a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

He came into this summer's training camp as the third-string quarterback behind 2023 top overall pick Bryce Young and veteran Andy Dalton.

Corral, 24, missed the entire 2022 season with a Lisfranc injury he suffered during the preseason. He then initially made the 53-man roster this summer before his release, as the Panthers picked up former New Orleans Saints tackle Calvin Throckmorton, former New York Jets linebacker Claudin Cherelus and former San Francisco 49ers cornerback D'Shawn Jamison on waivers.

Corral, wide receiver Derek Wright and linebacker Chandler Wooten were cut in corresponding moves.

The young quarterback's time might not be over in Carolina, however:

In four seasons and 37 games for Ole Miss in his college career, Corral threw for 8,287 yards, 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions, completing 67.3 percent of his passes.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to Baker Mayfield ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, calling him a "small quarterback with a big heart who has learned to play with better maturity and control without losing his edge."

An AFC director of scouting told Zierlein that Corral didn't have the "physical advantages" of other quarterbacks in his draft class like Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis, but still was a "better pure quarterback than either of them."

With Pickett earning rave reviews this summer, that may be in question. Willis had a strong training camp as well and made Tennessee's 53-man roster, pushing rookie Will Levis for backup duties behind veteran Ryan Tannehill.

Corral had a solid camp himself, but Young and Dalton were locks to make the roster. If Corral isn't claimed and is willing to spend the season on the practice squad, a reunion in Carolina would make sense.