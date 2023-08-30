Chargers Rumors: QB Max Duggan Signs Practice Squad Contract After Release

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Despite being waived Tuesday, quarterback Max Duggan will remain with the Los Angeles Chargers as a member of the practice squad, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The Bolts selected Duggan with a seventh-round pick in this year's draft after he embarked on a sensational 2022 campaign.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 32 touchdowns (eight interceptions) and 3,698 yards for the Horned Frogs, who made the national championship. Duggan added 423 rushing yards and nine scores.

He's now serving as the Chargers' de-facto QB3 behind starter Justin Herbert and backup Easton Stick, the only two quarterbacks on the Bolts' initial 53-man roster.

Duggan has endured numerous hardships along the way en route to earning a spot on the Chargers' practice squad.

However, he proceeded to lead TCU to its best season in school history just one year after the Horned Frogs posted a 5-7 record.

Herbert is entrenched as the Bolts' starting quarterback, and Stick has won the battle with Duggan to be his backup. But it's clear the Chargers value Duggan and want to keep him aboard as they look to make the playoffs for a second straight year.