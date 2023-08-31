6 Best Pickups from Waiver Wire After NFL's Official Cut Deadline

0 of 6

The NFL's annual mandatory cutdown deadline to 53-man rosters isn't the finish line for many players. It's merely the starting point, as general managers continue to churn through their rosters.

"I also try to stress to the guys so much that everyone makes such a big deal about the final 53," San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday. "But as I've always said, there's never been a final 53 in the history of football."

Hundreds of players were cut or released at this year's deadline. Those with fewer than four seasons of accrued service became subject to the waiver process.

Some surprises materialized based on a few names who went unclaimed, specifically quarterback Bailey Zappe, running back Bam Knight and edge-rusher Trevis Gipson.

In total, 24 claims were made. Obviously, these additions are recently released players from their previous squads. Yet a handful landed in situations where they can be helpful since they're immediately placed on active rosters.