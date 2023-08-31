6 Best Pickups from Waiver Wire After NFL's Official Cut Deadline

6 Best Pickups from Waiver Wire After NFL's Official Cut DeadlineAugust 31, 2023
The NFL's annual mandatory cutdown deadline to 53-man rosters isn't the finish line for many players. It's merely the starting point, as general managers continue to churn through their rosters.
"I also try to stress to the guys so much that everyone makes such a big deal about the final 53," San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday. "But as I've always said, there's never been a final 53 in the history of football."
Hundreds of players were cut or released at this year's deadline. Those with fewer than four seasons of accrued service became subject to the waiver process.
Some surprises materialized based on a few names who went unclaimed, specifically quarterback Bailey Zappe, running back Bam Knight and edge-rusher Trevis Gipson.
In total, 24 claims were made. Obviously, these additions are recently released players from their previous squads. Yet a handful landed in situations where they can be helpful since they're immediately placed on active rosters.
Arizona Cardinals: S K'Von Wallace
Coaches love to lean on familiarity when they take over in new situations.
Case in point, new Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. Under his supervision, safety K'Von Wallace appeared in 30 games and started four in the Eagles' secondary.
"He played some high-leverage snaps for us when he comes in the game," Gannon told reporters in December. "I expect K'Von to go in there and play well, you know? He's started (three games last year) and played winning football for us. So, I feel very comfortable with K'Von going in..."
Fast forward eight months, and the two are now reunited in the desert.
The Cardinals made the most waiver claims this year with six. The amount of moves isn't entirely unexpected considering their current roster is often viewed as the league's least talented.
Wallace can contribute immediately because of his understanding of Gannon's scheme and the Cardinals' lack of secondary depth.
The 26-year-old defensive back should step in as Arizona's third safety alongside Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.
Carolina Panthers: OL Calvin Throckmorton
Quality offensive-line depth is one of the hardest objectives to achieve when building an NFL roster. Teams are constantly in search of capable blockers, especially those who can play multiple positions if asked to do so.
Since entering the league three years ago as an undrafted free agent, Calvin Throckmorton made the New Orleans Saints roster and eventually started games at both guard spots and left tackle.
To be clear, the 27-year-old experienced a fair share of concerning play. But his versatility, coupled with 20 career starts in three seasons, makes him a solid fit for the Carolina Panthers.
Coming out of the initial 53-man roster cut, the Panthers roster features only eight offensive linemen, with starter Austin Corbett still on the physically unable to perform list. All three of the previously projected backups are rookies, two of whom came into the league as undrafted free agents.
Throckmorton should immediately enter into the situation as the primary backup to multiple positions. He may struggle at points, but he gives the team some veteran accountability.
Indianapolis Colts: Edge Isaiah Land
The Indianapolis Colts' initial 53 featured six defensive tackles and only four edge-defenders. General manager Chris Ballard evened those numbers by placing a claim on Isaiah Land and cutting McTelvin Agim.
By making the move, the Colts immediately become more explosive among their edge-rushers. After an impressive preseason, the Dallas Cowboys cut ties with Land, though he had his fans within the organization.
"I kept up with him through the time, even with Markquese [Bell]," Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told reporters. "I remember telling Markquese at the combine, 'Hey, Zay ran well. He did really good.' He said, 'He's a dog.' So, from that time, I've always had my vision on him: the size, the length … I know he can rush."
But Dallas' defense is loaded. They didn't have room for an undrafted free agent who amassed 27 sacks over the last two seasons.
The problem with Land has always been his slight frame. At 236 pounds, the 23-year-old is not an every-down defender, but that's OK. The Colts can use him in rotation with Titus Leo and pass-rush specialist behind Samson Ebukam.
Kansas City Chiefs: CB Darius Rush
The Kansas City Chiefs have done an exceptional job identifying and developing mid- to late-round cornerbacks.
The organization selected L'Jarius Sneed and Joshua Williams in the fourth round, while Jaylen Watson was a seventh-round find. Now, Darius Rush can be added to the mix after being claimed off waivers.
The Indianapolis Colts selected the 23-year-old in this year's fifth round, though multiple outlets graded him higher, including the Bleacher Report Scouting Department.
"Ultimately, with Rush's length, ball skills, and straight-line speed, he shows to have great base skills for the next level," B/R scout Cory Giddings wrote. "He will need to work on his hip flexibility and transitions but if he is able to fall to the right scheme, some of that can be hidden a bit."
Indianapolis drafted three different corners in this year's class. Rush made his share of plays in camp and a pick-six during a preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills, but the Colts liked what they saw more in JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones based on their day-to-day consistency.
As a result, the Chiefs have landed a moldable talent, with a 9.81 (out of 10) relative athletic score and ball skills.
Seattle Seahawks: CB Kyu Blu Kelly
The Seattle Seahawks have a specific idea for what they want in their cornerbacks, and they've developed those defensive backs quite successfully since Pete Carroll became head coach in 2010.
Kyu Blu Kelly is another long and physical corner added to the mix, after the Baltimore Ravens originally chose the Stanford product with a fifth-round pick in this year's NFL draft.
"He looks really good," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at rookie minicamp. " I would say just for me personally, even a little more athletic than I thought from the draft on the tape. He looks really fluid."
Between May and the end of August, the Ravens chose to move beyond the recent draft pick despite continued questions at cornerback. Ronald Darby's August signing likely played a role in Kelly's departure, since Baltimore can rely on the veteran with others injured.
In Seattle, the Seahawks made space for the 22-year-old by cutting eighth-year defensive back Artie Burns. Carroll's crew has done well drafting in recent years, with the additions of Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Devon Witherspoon. Kelly gives the team yet another talented young cornerback.
Tennessee Titans: CB Kindle Vildor
The Tennessee Titans fortified their secondary by claiming Kindle Vildor off waivers.
Kristian Fulton and Roger McCreary return as the team's primary cornerbacks from last season, and the Titans also signed Sean Murphy-Bunting on a one-year, $3.5 million free-agent deal.
Vildor adds immediate experience to the room and another option to play outside corner.
The Chicago Bears originally drafted the 25-year-old in the fifth round of the 2020 class. Over the next three seasons, the 5'11", 190-pound corner appeared in 44 games, with 22 starts.
The Bears have rebuilt their secondary since Matt Eberflus became head coach.
Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson are holdovers, and an influx of young Eberflus-approved defensive backs have joined the team recently. Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, Jaylon Jones, and Josh Blackwell were 2022 additions. The draft selections of Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith this year left Vildor without a spot.
Granted, Vildor suffered through some poor play, but he should prove to be an excellent option in Tennessee.