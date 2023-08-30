Mel Kiper's 2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Caleb Williams Tops Ranking Ahead of CFB Week 1

Set Number: X164403 TK1

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Caleb Williams opens up the season as the top player on Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board for the 2024 NFL draft.

The ESPN guru has the USC quarterback atop his first board of the 2023 season, with Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. coming in at No. 2 and Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu slotted in at No. 3. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers round out the top five.

Mel Kiper 2024 NFL Draft Rankings

1. Caleb Williams (QB, USC)

2. Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR, Ohio State)

3. Olumuyiwa Fashanu (OT, Penn State)

4. Drake Maye (QB, North Carolina)

5. Brock Bowers (TE, Georgia)

6. Jared Verse (DE, Florida State)

7. Joe Alt (OT, Notre Dame)

8. Kool-Aid McKinstry (CB, Alabama)

9. Chop Robinson (OLB, Penn State)

10. JC Latham (OT, Alabama)



Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, arguably would have been the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft if he were eligible. He threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns against five interceptions last season, flashing a combination of pocket poise, downfield throwing ability and mobility outside the pocket.

A scout recently compared Williams to Patrick Mahomes in a conversation with ESPN's Matt Miller.

"Every play is successful because he either throws on time or moves and makes it happen. He has that off-script [Patrick] Mahomes factor," the scout said.

Harrison, the son of Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison, likewise would have been the top player at his position if he were eligible for the 2023 draft. Harrison racked up 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for Ohio State, emerging as one of the most complete receiver prospects in recent memory.

"I'd love to use his father as the comparison, but their games are actually quite different," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah wrote of Harrison. "Harrison Jr. isn't quite as quick, but he's bigger and stronger. The best comparison is seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green. They both have that blend of size, fluidity and hands. Also, there are also some elements to his play that remind me of Andre Johnson, who was such a physical force when the ball was in the air during his playing career."

Kiper's rankings should give plenty of hope for Penn State fans who are hoping the Nittany Lions make their first College Football Playoff this season. Along with mauling offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu and do-everything linebacker Chop Robinson, lockdown cornerback Kalen King makes an appearance at No. 11, giving James Franklin three of the top 11 players in this class.