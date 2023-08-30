Myles Gaskin, Vikings Agree to Contract After RB's Release by Dolphins

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha said Wednesday that free-agent running back Myles Gaskin will sign a contract with the Minnesota Vikings.



According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gaskin will be signed to the Vikings' active roster one day after the deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down from 90 players to 53.

With the Miami Dolphins experiencing a logjam in the backfield, Gaskin was among their cuts on Tuesday.

