Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft Analysis and Selection Strategy

3 of 3

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aim At—But Don't Reach For—Running Backs Early



While the NFL might be collectively devaluing the running back position, fantasy managers shouldn't do the same. A featured back remains invaluable in fantasy football, since the mid-tier has become so muddled with timeshare backfields and more pass-heavy offenses.



No running backs should bump Justin Jefferson out of the No. 1 spot, but if you have a pick in the 2-through-6 range, try targeting Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Bijan Robinson. They'll be heavily featured in their respective offenses—as runners and receivers—and should give you a bigger lift at the position than, say, taking Cooper Kupp over a second-round receiver would.



Don't divert from the rankings too much in the first round, though. As this mock showed, overdrafting a back like Nick Chubb could cost you a shot at someone like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill or Stefon Diggs.



Pass on the Top-Tier Passers



It almost feels cliched to recommend waiting for a quarterback, but there's a reason that advice has been repeated ad nauseam. As good as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts are, the opportunity cost of taking any of them—maybe in the second round, definitely no later than the third—is too great when you could load up on skill players in the first three or four rounds and still land a difference-making signal-caller.



In our simulated mock, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Fields all went in the fourth round, while Justin Herbert was taken at the top of the fifth. This might be the position's sweet spot, since you'll get three or four high-end backs or receivers (or maybe a tight end) and still land someone with a non-zero chance of being this year's QB1 in fantasy.



Wait any longer, though, and things get dicey pretty quickly. Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson were sixth-round selections, while Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa went in the seventh. Each offers a decent amount of upside, but their downside is too risky to trust they'll be starting-caliber quarterbacks all season. If you do draft from this quartet, make sure you add a valuable backup behind them, because you might need that player in your lineup for multiple weeks.

