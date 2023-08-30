Jaguars Cut HC Doug Pederson's Son, Josh, From Roster After Training Camp

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived tight end Josh Pederson, the son of Jags head coach Doug Pederson, as part of cutdowns to get to their initial 53-man roster.



Pederson starred at Louisiana-Monroe, making first-team All-Sun Belt in 2019 and second-team All-Sun Belt in 2020. He notably snagged 43 passes for 567 yards and nine touchdowns during his 2019 campaign.

Pederson went undrafted in 2021 but landed with the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent. The 49ers waived him on August 4, but the New Orleans Saints picked him up two days later. New Orleans then waived Pederson on August 21.

He landed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a reserve/future contract in Feb. 2022 before the team waived him in May.

Pederson then moved onto the USFL's Houston Gamblers, who transferred him to their inactive roster. He played for the Gamblers in 2023, catching 24 passes for 325 yards in 10 games.

Houston terminated his contract after the season so he could sign with an NFL team. That squad turned out to be the Jags. He stuck with the team throughout training camp before being waived Tuesday.

Pederson is now free to latch onto another NFL team. In the meantime, the Jags have decided to roll with Evan Engram, Luke Farrell and Brenton Strange at tight end this year.

Doug Pederson is in his second year coaching the Jags. He led the team to a tripling of their win total in 2022, going 9-8 and winning the AFC South (and a playoff game) in the process. Pederson previously coached the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2020, winning a Super Bowl to cap the 2017 campaign.