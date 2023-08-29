Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Won't Be Placed on Short-Term IR with Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Matt York

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will not go on short-term injured reserve despite suffering a hamstring injury last week.

Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters the news on Tuesday. A placement on IR would have led to Jeudy sitting the first four games of the regular season. That isn't on the table now, bringing optimism that Jeudy can return sooner rather than later.

Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury during an Aug. 24 joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, and he was carted off the field.



Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Jeudy was expected to miss several weeks with a "moderate hamstring injury" but that there was optimism the ex-Alabama star didn't suffer a long-term ailment. However, the duo did report that

"Jeudy's status" was "in question for Week 1."

It's unclear if Jeudy will be ready for Week 1, but there's still a little less than two weeks until the start of Denver's 2023 campaign, which will occur on Sunday, Sept. 10 at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos' following three games are Sept. 17 (home, Washington Commanders), Sept. 24 (away, Miami Dolphins) and Oct. 1 (away, Chicago Bears).

Jeudy, who is entering his fourth season, is coming off a career year where he posted personal bests with 67 receptions, 972 yards and six touchdowns.

If he's unable to suit up to start the year, then the Broncos will likely rely on Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims as their top two wideouts.

Brandon Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Marquez Callaway round out the Broncos' wideout depth chart.