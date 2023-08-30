Ranking 6 MLB Teams That Make the Most Sense for Nashville Relocation

0 of 6

Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Plenty of ink has been spilled about Major League Baseball putting an expansion team in Nashville, but what if it simply relocated an existing team there instead?

The question is worth asking if for no other reason than the concept has been sucking up headlines since Greg Hinz of Crain's Chicago Business hinted at the Chicago White Sox possibly moving to Tennessee in a report on the team's stadium situation. It's about time they got a new one, whether it's in Chicago or elsewhere.

And as elsewheres go, Nashville is an ideal destination for a major league team.

There must be enthusiasm in the area for a major league franchise, as Oakland Athletics legend Dave Stewart otherwise wouldn't be heading an effort to make an expansion club happen there. And whether you're asking major leaguers or humble columnists, the Music City is regarded as the best place for MLB to go next.

Just so everyone's clear, relocation to Nashville doesn't appear to be on the table in any official capacity. An expansion team seems to be the preference of everyone, including MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. There should be no doubt that if Nashville does get a team, it's likely to be a whole new one named the "Stars" in honor of the Negro Leagues team.

The White Sox chatter nonetheless makes it hard not to ponder which of MLB's current franchises would be best served by a move to Nashville, so let's rank six options according to how much sense it would make.