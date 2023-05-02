Ranking the 7 Most Likely Destinations for MLB's Next City After A's-to-Vegas Move

0 of 8

Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

With the Oakland Athletics having joined the Tampa Bay Rays in taking steps toward a new stadium, Major League Baseball suddenly has the window it sought to expand for the first time since 1998.

So, where should it go next?

We've ranked seven cities as potential homes for new MLB teams. There's no definitive metric that could have pointed us to an obvious No. 1, so we considered a variety of factors. Population and market size were the big ones. Also the current professional sports scene—specifically pertaining to the "Big Four"—and apparent appetite for a major league franchise, as well as geographic location and any relevant environmental considerations.

As for which cities made the cut, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred specifically cited six possibilities in 2018:

With the A's all-in on moving there, Las Vegas, Nevada is presumably out. But that still leaves five from Manfred's list. A separate mention by Manfred of Vancouver, Canada, makes six, and Salt Lake City, Utah, recently threw its hat into the ring.

Before we get to counting down those seven cities based on their merits, let's first touch on some honorable mentions that invite speculation.