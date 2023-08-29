Dolphins Rumors: Christian Wilkins Fails to Land New Contract After Structure Dispute

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and the Miami Dolphins could not agree to terms on a contract extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday:

The Dolphins selected Wilkins, a former Clemson star, with the No. 13 overall choice in the 2019 NFL draft. Miami picked up its fifth-year option on Wilkins, who will earn nearly $10.8 million in 2023. He is set to become a free agent after this season unless the Dolphins franchise-tag him.

Wilkins has been a mainstay in the Dolphins' starting lineup during his entire career, and he's been quite productive over the past two seasons. In 2021, Wilkins posted 89 tackles (49 solo) with 13 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks. He followed that up with 98 tackles (59 solo) and seven quarterback hits in 2022. Wilkins started and played all 17 games both seasons.

Per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, Wilkins "leads all defensive linemen in run stop win rate (40.8%) and has recorded the second-most tackles by any defensive lineman in that span (290)."

Per Schefter, multiple teams expressed trade interest in Wilkins amid the contract dispute, but that went nowhere with neither the Dolphins nor the star defensive tackle interested in him playing elsewhere in 2023.

Wilkins took part in a two-week "hold-in" in hopes of landing a new deal. He was present at training camp but did not take part in team drills. That hold-in is now over, and Wilkins is focused on this season.

"At this point, I'm just focused on being the best teammate I can be and being there for my guys, and getting ready to play a game again," he said, per Louis-Jacques.

"As far as that's concerned, whether or not something gets done, I'm focused on the season -- we've got a game to play in two weeks."

Miami opens its season on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers.