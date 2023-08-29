US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Tuesday

0 of 3

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

The majority of the top players in action at the 2023 US Open on Tuesday cruised into the second round.

Jessica Pegula, the top-seeded American woman, needed 82 minutes inside Arthur Ashe Stadium to begin her charge to the final.

The six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist is one of a few American women who could make deep runs in the women's singles draw.

No. 17 seed Madison Keys also reached the second round in less than 90 minutes to start her tournament.

Over in the men's singles draw, Daniil Medvedev lost just two games in three sets to begin his potential run to the final.

Medvedev is the best candidate to reach the championship match outside of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Only two major upsets occurred, one in each singles draw. American Michael Mmoh took down No. 11 seed Karen Khachanov, while seventh-seeded woman Caroline Garcia fell to Wang Yafan in straight sets.