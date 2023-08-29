US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Tuesday

US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from TuesdayAugust 29, 2023
The majority of the top players in action at the 2023 US Open on Tuesday cruised into the second round.
Jessica Pegula, the top-seeded American woman, needed 82 minutes inside Arthur Ashe Stadium to begin her charge to the final.
The six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist is one of a few American women who could make deep runs in the women's singles draw.
No. 17 seed Madison Keys also reached the second round in less than 90 minutes to start her tournament.
Over in the men's singles draw, Daniil Medvedev lost just two games in three sets to begin his potential run to the final.
Medvedev is the best candidate to reach the championship match outside of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.
Only two major upsets occurred, one in each singles draw. American Michael Mmoh took down No. 11 seed Karen Khachanov, while seventh-seeded woman Caroline Garcia fell to Wang Yafan in straight sets.
Tuesday Results
Men's Singles
No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. Atilla Balazs, 6-1, 6-1, 6-0
No. 8 Andrey Rublev def. Arthur Cazaux, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1
Michael Mmoh def. No. 11 Karen Khachanov, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2
No. 12 Alexander Zverev def. Aleksander Vukic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
No. 16 Cameron Norrie def. Alexander Shevchenko, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
No. 23 Nicolas Jarry def. Luca Van Assche, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3)
Arthur Fils def. No. 24 Tallon Griekspoor, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5
Matteo Berrettini def. No. 29 Ugo Humbert, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2
Women's Singles
No. 3 Jessica Pegula def. Camila Giorgi, 6-2, 6-2
No. 5 Ons Jabeur def. Camila Osorio, 7-5, 7-6 (4)
Wang Yafan def. No. 7 Caroline Garcia, 6-4, 6-1
No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova def. Han Na-Iae, 6-3, 6-0
No. 14 Liudmila Samsonova def. Claire Liu, 7-6 (3), 6-3
No. 17 Madison Keys def. Arantxa Rus, 6-2, 6-4
No. 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Leylah Fernandez, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4
No. 26 Elina Svitolina def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, 6-3, 6-1
No. 31 Marie Bouzkova def. Ashlyn Krueger, 7-5, 6-4
Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys Cruise into 2nd Round
Pegula started her quest for her second straight US Open quarterfinal and third final eight appearance of the year with a two-set win in which she lost just four games.
The third-seeded American has been a solid player throughout the first weeks of majors over the last two years. She has been to the quarterfinals in five of her last seven majors.
Pegula is the top seeded American in the women's singles draw, but some may see Coco Gauff as the best candidate to win the home Grand Slam tournament.
Pegula is two wins away from potentially facing Keys in the fourth round. The No. 17 seed experienced little trouble in her first-round victory.
Keys is a one-time US Open finalist and two-time semifinalist and she is coming off her best major finish of the season at Wimbledon, where she qualified for the final eight.
The pair of Americans received some help in their portion of the draw with Garcia's upset.
Wimbledon champion and No. 9 seed Marketa Vondrousova is the only other top 10 seed left in that quarter. Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed who plays on Tuesday night, is the favorite to reach the final from that half of the bracket.
Daniil Medvedev Wins in Easy Fashion
Medvedev looked like a title favorite in his opening match in New York.
The No. 3 seed needed one hour and 14 minutes to jet past Attila Balazs and into the second round.
The 2021 US Open winner is one of the contenders in the top half of the men's singles draw, which is led by Alcaraz, the reigning champion.
Medvedev made the first statement from that group of contenders, which also features Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev.
Rublev and Zverev began their respective title quests with straight-set victories. Alcaraz and Sinner will play their matches on Tuesday night.
No. 11 seed Karen Khachanov was the only player whose tournament unexpectedly ended on Tuesday. He dropped a three-set match to Mmoh.
Mmoh's upset victory allows Rublev to breathe a bit easier in his part of the draw. No players seeded in the top 16 are left in that portion of the draw.