Eagles' Jalen Hurts Files for 'RARE-AIR' Trademark; Plans to Use for Clothing Line

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Files for 'RARE-AIR' Trademark; Plans to Use for Clothing LineAugust 29, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has reportedly filed a new trademark application for "RARE-AIR" with the intention of starting a new brand of clothing.
Trademark attorney Josh Gerben, founder and principal of the Gerben IP law firm, first reported the news.
Josh Gerben @JoshGerben
Jalen Hurts has filed a new trademark application for:<br><br>"RARE-AIR"<br><br>The filing claims that <a href="https://twitter.com/JalenHurts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenHurts</a> plans to offer a "RARE-AIR"-brand of clothing.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JalenHurts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JalenHurts</a> <a href="https://t.co/qDwZGAaahE">pic.twitter.com/qDwZGAaahE</a>
Darren Rovell of the Action Network offered further context on the filing:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has filed a trademark application for RARE-AIR. <br><br>He intends to use the trademark for a clothing line, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/JoshGerben?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoshGerben</a>.<br><br>Rare Air was first used in 1994 MJ picture book with Walter Iooss. <br><br>Hurts has a deal with the Jordan brand. <a href="https://t.co/MQFwrAbRp8">pic.twitter.com/MQFwrAbRp8</a>
Hurts developed into one of the NFL's top superstars during the 2022 season, amassing 35 total touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing) and 4,461 yards (3,701 passing, 760 rushing). The Eagles went 14-1 in games he started en route to an NFC championship.
Hurts followed that up with a phenomenal Super Bowl performance in which he accounted for four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) and 374 yards (304 passing, 70 rushing) in a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Philadelphia looks primed for another Super Bowl run, and the NFL Associated Press MVP runner-up could very well post another dominant season. Hurts will look to get the Eagles started on the winning track when they visit the New England Patriots on Sept. 10.