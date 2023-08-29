Falcons' Bijan Robinson Praised by NFC Scout: 'He Makes Special Plays Look Routine'

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson was a notable omission on both ESPN's annual Top 10s and NFL Rank projects, but it's apparent that numerous NFL evaluators still value his potential and skillset.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler relayed the following remarks from an NFC scout on Robinson amid an article in which a "network of NFL insiders" discussed "some of the most significant points of debate and the league's hot-button questions about the 2023 campaign."

"He's a complete player," the scout said on Robinson. "He makes special plays look routine."

Fowler also added that "many evaluators would place him among the top five to seven running backs right now -- before he plays an NFL down."

It's easy to see why there's so much hype surrounding Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft.

In three seasons (31 games) for Texas, Robinson rushed for an eye-popping 6.3 yards per carry. He amassed 4,215 total yards and 41 touchdowns. The ex-Longhorn star also showcased his pass-catching efficiency by averaging 16.5 yards per catch in 2022.

Now he's tasked with being the engine for a Falcons offense that finished first in the NFL last year with 559 rushing attempts. With Robinson now in the mix, it's clear Atlanta will continue that run-heavy surge as the team looks for its first playoff appearance since 2017. If the Falcons accomplish that feat, then Robinson should play a massive role in that resurgence given his tremendous skillset.