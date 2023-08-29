Ronald Acuña Jr. on Confrontation with Fans Caught on Video: 'I Was a Little Scared'

Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. said Monday that he was alarmed when two fans rushed him in right field during Atlanta's 14-4 road win against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

One fan ran up to Acuña and seemingly tried to take a selfie with the National League MVP candidate before multiple security guards subdued him. As that was happening, a second fan ran up and made contact with the 25-year-old, knocking him to the ground:

According to ESPN, Acuña admitted to feeling some uneasiness during the incident, saying the following through an interpreter:

"I was a little scared at first. I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures. I really couldn't say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything's OK. We're all OK, and I hope they're OK."

Once both fans were taken away by security, Acuña smiled and gave a thumbs up, indicating he was OK. He went on to finish out the game, going 4-for-5 with one home run, five RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases.

The incident in Colorado marked the second major security issue at a Major League Baseball game in the past week.

On Friday, two women were wounded by gunshots during a Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Police are still investigating where the shots came from, but they have determined they almost certainly were fired by someone who was inside the ballpark.

Rockies manager Bud Black expressed disappointment over the fact that two fans decided to illegally enter the field of play Monday and harass Acuña, saying: "That's disappointing, for me, that it happens, especially in our ballpark, in our town. That bothers me. It bothers me in general when I see it elsewhere, in all sports."

Acuña is a four-time All-Star who is enjoying a career year and one of the best all-around offensive seasons in MLB in recent memory.

Through 130 games, he is slashing .335/.418/.572 with 29 home runs, 79 RBI, 119 runs scored and 61 stolen bases, leading the majors in each of the latter two categories.

If Acuña hits just one more home run, he will become the first player in MLB history to record 30 homers and 60 steals in the same season.

The Venezuelan is battling it out with a tough field this season for NL MVP honors, competing with Braves teammate Matt Olson and a pair of Los Angeles Dodgers stars in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Olson is hitting .272 and leads the NL with 43 home runs and 112 RBI; Betts is hitting .312 with 35 homers, 93 RBI and 110 runs; and Freeman is hitting .340 with 24 home runs, 87 RBI, 109 runs and a career-high 17 stolen bases.

With Acuña leading the way, the Braves are the odds-on favorites to win the World Series this season, which would mark their second championship in the past three seasons.