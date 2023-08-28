US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Monday

0 of 4

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The top American men's singles players started their home Grand Slam in tremendous fashion on Monday.

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, both of whom are top 10 seeds, produced straight-set wins in the first round of the 2023 US Open.

The Nos. 9 and 10 seeds received a gift on Monday afternoon as well, as No. 4 seed Holger Rune was knocked out in four sets by Roberto Carballes Baena.

Rune was the highest-ranked player to lose on Monday, and his defeat created an opening in the bottom half of the men's draw, which is seen as the weaker of the two halves.

Novak Djokovic, who plays on Monday night in New York, headlines that bracket and he is joined by Dominic Thiem as previous US Open winners in that portion of the draw. Thiem ended a two-and-a-half-year winning drought in Grand Slams with his straight-set win over Alexander Bublik.

The first day of play in the women's singles draw featured business as usual for most of the top seeds. Iga Swiatek led the collection of straight-set seeded winners, but there was one stunning upset.

Maria Sakkari concluded a brutal year at Grand Slams with yet another first-round exit, this time at the hands of Rebeka Masarova.