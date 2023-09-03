Grading Every 2023 NFL Rookie QB's Preseason Performance

Grading Every 2023 NFL Rookie QB's Preseason PerformanceSeptember 3, 2023
Along with the many battles for roster spots, the performance of rookie quarterbacks provide the main headlines during the NFL preseason.
The featured attractions are first-round rookies, of course. The three-game exhibition slate is a chance to see those heralded prospects at the professional level and their readiness to contribute immediately.
Because most veterans don't play much, though, the preseason is also a prime opportunity for late-round options to show long-term value.
The grades are subjective but factor in expectations. For example, top picks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson are held to a higher standard than sixth-round selection Tanner McKee.
5th-7th Round Picks
Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals: B+
The greatest takeaway is Clayton Tune performed well enough for the Cardinals to release Colt McCoy. Even if Josh Dobbs is Arizona's fill-in starter until Kyler Murray returns, that's a real accomplishment for Tune. He finished the preseason 34-of-59 for 353 yards—a modest 6.0 per throw—with one touchdown and one interception.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns: A
One of the league's top preseason standouts, Dorian Thompson-Robinson showed off his strong arm and intriguing mobility. While completing 37 of his 58 attempts, he collected 440 yards and two scores with no interceptions. DTR added 69 rushing yards on 14 carries. He won the backup job over Dobbs, who the Browns traded to Arizona.
Sean Clifford, Green Bay Packers: B+
The trend continues with Sean Clifford, another fifth-round pick and newly crowned backup. He hit 41-of-57 passes for 391 yards, one touchdowns and two picks, chipping in 37 rushing yards. Clifford passed Danny Etling and is now behind Jordan Love on the depth chart.
Jaren Hall, Minnesota Vikings: B-
Nick Mullens will be the second-stringer in 2023, but Jaren Hall looked like a part of the Vikings' future. The BYU product made the 53-man roster after completing 26-of-48 throws for 264 yards (5.5 per attempt) with one score and one interception. The speed of the NFL looked a bit quick for Hall right now—even behind subpar blocking, nine sacks is too many to take—but his poise was evident.
Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles: B
Jalen Hurts logged zero preseason snaps, so the Eagles had an extended look at Tanner McKee. He impressed in Philly's first two outings before an inefficient third appearance, ending the exhibitions 39-of-72 for 453 yards with one touchdown and zero giveaways.
Max Duggan, Los Angeles Chargers: D+
The bad news is Max Duggan didn't make the Charters' active roster after they barely used him in the preseason. He ripped off a couple nice runs but only attempted 12 passes. The good news, though, is Duggan has since joined their practice squad.
3rd-4th Round Picks
Hendon Hooker, Detroit Lions: Incomplete
The third-round selection, as expected, missed the preseason while continuing his recovery from a torn left ACL.
Jake Haener, New Orleans Saints: C
Similar to Hall in Minnesota, Jake Haener navigated a bumpy preseason with enough flashes to keep a roster spot. Haener completed 38 of his 72 throws for 395 yards (5.5 per attempt) with one touchdowns and three giveaways. He'll be the Saints' third-stringer behind Derek Carr and Jameis Winston.
Stetson Bennett, Los Angeles Rams: C+
The improbable rise continues for Stetson Bennett, who's ascended from a once-benched quarterback to a two-time national champion to an NFL backup. Yes, his unspectacular preseason is reflected in his final line—just 36-of-62 for 347 yards, one score and three interceptions. Still, the Rams kept Bennett over veteran Brett Rypien.
Aidan O'Connell: Las Vegas Raiders: A
Aidan O'Connell played so well that it became reasonable to wonder if the Raiders might cut veteran Brian Hoyer. They ended up keeping Hoyer, but O'Connell established himself as the backup-in-waiting. He went 43-of-62 for 482 yards (7.8 per attempt) with three touchdowns and zero picks, also taking a single sack.
Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Knowing that Ryan Tannehill wouldn't be much of a factor in the preseason, there was some excitement around the Tennessee Titans.
After picking Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Titans snagged Will Levis in 2023's second round. Which player would earn the spot as Tannehill's backup to begin the season?
Well, the battle didn't really happen.
Levis completed 9-of-14 passes for 85 yards with an interception and four sacks in his unofficial debut. But then, a thigh injury sidelined him for both of Tennessee's remaining games in August.
Grade: Incomplete
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson has always been viewed as a development quarterback. Plus, since the Indianapolis Colts signed Gardner Minshew II in free agency, it seemed they may consider initially starting the player with more familiarity in Shane Steichen's offense.
But the Colts unsurprisingly embraced the aggressive plan.
Richardson's play in the preseason was very familiar: terrific arm strength, some exciting runs, a subpar completion rate and a few decisions that make you hold your breath—not in an awestruck way.
Altogether, he appeared in two games, hit 13-of-29 passes for 145 yards and scampered for 45 yards on seven carries.
Grade: C+
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Progress is the most important thing, right?
In his debut against the New England Patriots, C.J. Stroud tossed a pretty awful interception. But then, he had a decent showing opposite the Miami Dolphins and finished well against the Saints.
Stroud wrapped up the preseason with a modest 11-of-20 line for 89 yards, one touchdown and that one turnover.
Although it felt inevitable throughout the month, the Houston Texans formally named him as the starter after the New Orleans game.
Grade: B
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Similar to Stroud, the grades only improved for Bryce Young.
As the Carolina Panthers' offensive line struggled against the New York Jets, he mustered just 21 yards on six pass attempts. Young followed up that outing with 35 yards on six throws at the New York Giants.
In the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, he went 7-of-12 for 73 yards and tossed a touchdown to Adam Thielen. Young also picked up 21 yards (with two first downs) on three rushing attempts.
Carolina likely won't be a major NFC South contender in 2023, but Young looked ready to take the reins as a rookie.
Grade: B