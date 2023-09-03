Grading Every 2023 NFL Rookie QB's Preseason Performance

1 of 6

Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals: B+

The greatest takeaway is Clayton Tune performed well enough for the Cardinals to release Colt McCoy. Even if Josh Dobbs is Arizona's fill-in starter until Kyler Murray returns, that's a real accomplishment for Tune. He finished the preseason 34-of-59 for 353 yards—a modest 6.0 per throw—with one touchdown and one interception.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns: A

One of the league's top preseason standouts, Dorian Thompson-Robinson showed off his strong arm and intriguing mobility. While completing 37 of his 58 attempts, he collected 440 yards and two scores with no interceptions. DTR added 69 rushing yards on 14 carries. He won the backup job over Dobbs, who the Browns traded to Arizona.

Sean Clifford, Green Bay Packers: B+

The trend continues with Sean Clifford, another fifth-round pick and newly crowned backup. He hit 41-of-57 passes for 391 yards, one touchdowns and two picks, chipping in 37 rushing yards. Clifford passed Danny Etling and is now behind Jordan Love on the depth chart.

Jaren Hall, Minnesota Vikings: B-

Nick Mullens will be the second-stringer in 2023, but Jaren Hall looked like a part of the Vikings' future. The BYU product made the 53-man roster after completing 26-of-48 throws for 264 yards (5.5 per attempt) with one score and one interception. The speed of the NFL looked a bit quick for Hall right now—even behind subpar blocking, nine sacks is too many to take—but his poise was evident.

Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles: B

Jalen Hurts logged zero preseason snaps, so the Eagles had an extended look at Tanner McKee. He impressed in Philly's first two outings before an inefficient third appearance, ending the exhibitions 39-of-72 for 453 yards with one touchdown and zero giveaways.

Max Duggan, Los Angeles Chargers: D+

The bad news is Max Duggan didn't make the Charters' active roster after they barely used him in the preseason. He ripped off a couple nice runs but only attempted 12 passes. The good news, though, is Duggan has since joined their practice squad.