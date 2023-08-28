Eagles' Haason Reddick on Thumb Injury: Wrap It Up, Get Back out There, Go Play Ball

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Philadelphia Eagles star edge-rusher Haason Reddick underwent surgery on Aug. 17 to repair a cartilage injury on his right thumb.

And while Reddick isn't sure how it will affect his play, he's confident that he'll be ready to go for Week 1 and won't be impacted too greatly by the injury.

"I feel good," he told reporters Monday. "I'm in shape physically. I've been running around since I came back from the surgery. I do feel like I'm in shape physically, conditioned. You know, it's just going to be about adapting now. It's not that big of an issue to me. It's a thumb, you know? Wrap it up, get back out there, go play ball."

A healthy and productive Reddick is key for the Eagles' Super Bowl aspirations.

He was spectacular in his first season with the team, registering 16 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. That led to his first Pro Bowl bid and helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl behind an NFL-leading 70 sacks as a team during the regular season.

And Reddick is keen for an encore, injury and all.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time," he said. "I ain't down about it, not sad about it. What happened happened. I'm going to adapt, move forward and go out there and still try to put my best ball on tape."