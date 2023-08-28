Fantasy Alert: Lions 'Love' TE Sam LaPorta Entering 2023 NFL Season, Says Peter King

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

If you are looking for tight end depth late in your fantasy football draft this summer, cast your eyes to Detroit.

According to Peter King of Pro Football Talk, "Sam LaPorta (Detroit) should be around late in drafts. Lions love him."

The Lions traded T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings last season, opening up a battle for the tight end role this summer. LaPorta was a second-round pick in April and has quickly become both a starter and a player likely to play a key role in Detroit's offense.

It's always risky relying on a rookie tight end, but The Athletic's Colton Pouncy noted last week that LaPorta "has been with the first-team offense since the start of the training camp, and he has shown the ability to make catches in traffic, provide yards after the catch and find ways to get open."

He added that the rookie "might already be Jared Goff's second-favorite target behind Amon-Ra St. Brown."

Outside of the top options at tight end, the position can become a confusing jumble of so-so options. Using a late-round lottery pick on a player like LaPorta is a smart approach.