NFL Rumors: Eagles' Derek Barnett Gauging Trade Market as DE Eyes More Playing Time

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett is reportedly "gauging the market for the potential to play more elsewhere," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Per that report, Philadelphia "plans to keep Barnett but understands a deep pass-rush roster limits playing time. The 2017 first-round pick should have trade value."

Philly isn't lacking for quality options on the edge.

Haason Reddick (16 sacks), Josh Sweat (11 sacks) and Brandon Graham (11 sacks) each had excellent 2022 campaigns. The Eagles also selected Nolan Smith with the 30th overall pick in April's draft and he's impressed thus far this summer.

ESPN's Tim McManus called him one of "training camp's biggest standouts" and added he's "on track to be a part of defensive coordinator Sean Desai's rotation right away."

"Man, the kid is a sponge," Desai told McManus. "He asks questions, he's watching, he's learning. He's another guy who has been having a good camp."

The 27-year-old Barnett, meanwhile, has never flashed since being the No. 14 overall pick in 2017.

His best season came in 2019, when he set career highs in sacks (6.5), tackles for loss (10) and quarterback hits (22). In parts of six seasons (65 games, 45 starts) he's notched just 21.5 sacks, and missed all but one game last year with a torn ACL.

In Philadelphia, he's earned more of a reputation for earning untimely penalties than he has for being an impact rusher off the edge.

But given that Graham is 35 and unlikely to replicate his 2022 production—while he's always been an underrated defensive end who consistently creates pressure, his 11 sacks last season were a career high—having an insurance policy on the edge in Barnett makes sense for a Super Bowl contender like the Eagles.

But if a team is willing to pay a solid price for his services, the Eagles likely will listen.