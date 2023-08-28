X

    Colts Insider: Mystery Team Eyes Jonathan Taylor Trade amid Dolphins, Broncos Buzz

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 28, 2023

    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor watches from he sideline during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    Last week, the Indianapolis Colts gave running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, with ESPN's Stephen Holder reporting that six teams "inquired about Taylor's availability, and two of them have engaged the Colts with offers, including the Miami Dolphins."

    On Monday Holder updated his reporting, citing a mystery team that could enter the negotiations:

    Stephen Holder @HolderStephen

    Jonathan Taylor update: Talks continue and, as expected, this will go down to the wire. <br><br>One tidbit: I believe there to be a second team involved beyond the Dolphins, which would certainly change the dynamics.

