College Football Rankings 2023: Predictions for Week 1 NCAA Standings

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The majority of the top college football teams get to ease into the 2023 season in Week 1.

Most of the best programs play at home against weaker opposition before their schedules get tougher in Week 2 and beyond.

One of the exceptions to that rule is the marquee clash of Week 1, which features the LSU Tigers and Florida State Seminoles.

LSU and Florida State come into the new campaign with plenty of buzz, and that earned them top-10 spots in the AP Top 25.

The SEC and ACC sides will have a chance to prove their worth to the national audience on Sunday night, and the result of that contest will cause the only real movement in the rankings unless an upset occurs on Saturday.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the only top-10 side to start its season on the road, but they are expected to cruise against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels may be the only ranked team to face a threat away from home against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Charlotte.