Way-Too-Early Projected Team Canada Roster for the 2025 World Cup of Hockey

They're really going to do it, aren't they? They're really going to bring back the World Cup of Hockey, at least according to NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, who said last week the NHL and NHLPA are working toward an international competition for February 2025.



It's been a long time since we've had the world's best-on-best in men's hockey face off against one another in international competition. The 2016 World Cup of Hockey was the last time they did, and that feels like an eternity ago.

This also signals a full-on return to all the best-versus-best competitions, including NHL players going back to the Winter Olympics in 2026 in Italy.

The next-best thing to actually seeing the competition is coming up with the roster we believe would win gold thanks to our genius. Adam Gretz took a shot at what Team USA could run with in 2025 last week, and since I'm positioned perilously close to the Canadian border in Buffalo, New York, I'll do my best to put together the best Team Canada lineup possible.

This should totally be a breeze, right? It's not like Canada ever has all of the pressure on its shoulders to win gold because it's the home of hockey or anything. Let's break it down line by line, pair by pair, and toss the goalies into the mix as well.

Break out the Tim Hortons double-double, gang, we're going in.