Way-Too-Early Projected Team USA Roster for the 2025 World Cup of Hockey

Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

News emerged on Wednesday that the NHL and NHLPA are working toward creating an international hockey competition for February 2025 that would start a rotation of events, which would also feature an NHL return to the Olympics.

It has been a long time coming.

NHL players have not been involved in an international, best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016. They have not participated in the Winter Olympic since the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that the exact format for a 2025 tournament is still unknown, but it would set the stage for more competitions.

"So if we do a '25 international tournament, we do the '26 Olympics, the '28 World Cup of Hockey, the '30 Olympics, the '32 World Cup of Hockey, and so on," he said, per NHL.com. "That's the goal."

So, now that we know plans are in place to bring back that sort of tournament, let's take a look at a potential 2025 Team USA roster.