Browns' Marquise Goodwin Cleared to Return After Blood Clots Found in Legs, Lungs

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has been taken off the non-football injury list after missing training camp due to blood clots in his legs and lungs.

Goodwin is now "in the process of returning to football activities," the Browns announced Sunday.

A nine-season NFL veteran, Goodwin signed with the Browns in free agency. He reported "discomfort in his legs and slight shortness of breath" during spring OTAs before being added to the NFI list in July, Anthony Poisal reported for clevelandbrowns.com.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski called Goodwin's return "great news for us," per Doc Louallen of the team's website.

"He's been involved in everything, including the meeting room, on the practice field, and during those games," Stefanski said. "He's such a supportive teammate, so to have him progressing to where he can start to get ready for the season, I think, is outstanding."

