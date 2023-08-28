Panic Meter for NFL Teams, Players That Struggled in 2023 Preseason

8 of 8

This offseason, the San Francisco 49ers rode a roller-coaster ride filled with quarterback headlines.

Brock Purdy underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL; they signed Sam Darnold, who went No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft; and the front office traded Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys hours before the team's final preseason game.

The 49ers have drawn criticism for the way they handled the first three years of Lance's career, and they've looked just as clunky offensively in their preseason games.

San Francisco has turned the ball over seven times in three exhibition contests.

In their first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 49ers only scored one touchdown, an ill-advised throw from Lance to wideout Chris Conley that ricocheted off multiple players into tight end Ross Dwelley's hands. The Raiders picked off quarterback Brandon Allen and forced a fumble in a dominant 34-7 win.

The 49ers had a decent outing against the Denver Broncos in a 21-20 victory, but they turned the ball over three times.

In San Francisco's final exhibition matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, running back Jordan Mason tripped over Purdy near the goal line and then fumbled on the following play. The quarterback walked into the end zone on a five-yard run to cap off the 49ers' second offensive drive, but the team finished with 12 points and two turnovers.

In three preseason contests, Purdy saw limited action, and he didn't throw a touchdown pass. Darnold looked solid, but he went 6-of-11 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers' backups. Allen only completed 50 percent of his passes and threw two interceptions in two outings.

The 49ers have put all their eggs in Purdy's basket. Darnold could be a serviceable backup, but the team's decision to trade Lance shows tremendous confidence in the final pick of the 2022 draft to lead a Super Bowl-contending squad.

Overall, none of the 49ers quarterbacks looked particularly impressive in the preseason, though Purdy has earned the benefit of the doubt after leading San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game last season.

Panic Meter: 1

