X

    California Wows Fans with Walk-Off HR in 2023 LLWS World Championship vs. Curacao

    Julia StumbaughAugust 27, 2023

    El Segundo, Calif.'s Louis Lappe, left center, and Max Baker, right center, celebrate with teammates after getting the final out in the United States Championship baseball game against Needville, Texas, at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

    California walked off in the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday to claim its first Little League World Championship title since 2011.

    Louis Lappe hit a walk-off home run Sunday afternoon to seal a 6-5 California (West) victory over Curaçao (Caribbean) in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

    ESPN @espn

    CALIFORNIA WINS THE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LLWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LLWS</a> WITH A WALK-OFF HOME RUN FROM LOUIS LAPPE 😱 <a href="https://t.co/5iPMjaaBWj">pic.twitter.com/5iPMjaaBWj</a>

    Lappe, who also recorded five RBIs Saturday to help California win the U.S. bracket with a victory over Texas, was celebrated by fans as a key part of the West's championship.

    Alex Gam @AlexGam2013

    Louis Lappe is an LA legend 🫡

    (And)rew @anndrwprz

    Sign Louis Lappe NOW

    Chris @chris_fore4

    What a moment for that young man! Louis Lappe <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LLWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LLWS</a>

    Tone🐐 @Tone_tg1

    Louis lappe a goat 🔥🔥

    Ben Yater @BenYater

    Which MLB team is drafting Louis Lappe next year?

    Nathan @DrGolfguy

    Louis Lappe. Remember the name.

    Jake Gundy @jakegundy

    Louis Lappe is the future of baseball. What a walkoff. What a team.

    jason rosalia @rosalia_jason

    Louis Lappe will enjoy that moment for the rest of his life!!! What a game!!

    Phil J Ñull @PhilNull

    Louis Lappe. That kid is going places. He just did what many including big leaguers dream of. Hitting a homer to win a championship. Congrats, kid.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LLWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LLWS</a>

    Lappe's home run helped the West recover from a stunning late push from the Caribbean.

    Although California held a comfortable 5-1 lead after four innings, Curaçao came back with a huge top of the fifth.

    With the bases loaded and two outs on the board, Nasir El-Ossais stepped up to the plate and hit a grand slam to tie the game at 5-5.

    Little League @LittleLeague

    GRAND SLAM IN THE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LLWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LLWS</a> CHAMPIONSHIP! 😱<br><br>We are tied entering the 6th, thanks to Nasir El-Ossaïs <a href="https://t.co/b3TX9Wt3JQ">pic.twitter.com/b3TX9Wt3JQ</a>

    The game-tying four-run homer earned shock from those watching at home.

    California Wows Fans with Walk-Off HR in 2023 LLWS World Championship vs. Curacao
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Rudy Guiltyani @MacknumSL

    Little league championship got some DRAMA! Grand slam to tie it at 5

    sure is a hot one @playpigeonss

    This little league World Series championship game is quality television. Grand slam to tie. Go Curaçao

    JakoAndrew @JakoAndrew

    Grand slam by Curacao!!!! Wow. This game has been great. From 5-1 to 5-5 with 2 outs in the 5th in the championship game, UNREAL! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LittleLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LittleLeague</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LLWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LLWS</a>

    Isaiah Bragg @4MrBragg

    Yooooooo the kid that just hit the CLUTCH grand slam in the Little League World Series...from 5-1 down to a brand new ball game...sheesh...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LLWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LLWS</a>

    Stir constantly while simmering @knowitallmom

    How cool would that be to hit a grand slam at the Little League World Series?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LLWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LLWS</a>

    Pierre Williams @Peteykrack__12

    Grand slam wow!! Little league games been so good.

    Given the late comeback grand slam and the walk-off winning homer, fans celebrated the game as one of the most exciting LLWS finals in recent memory.

    DavidW128 @DavidW128

    This game is not good for my blood pressure <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LLWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LLWS</a> 🇨🇼

    Nucky Browns @randykehrer

    LLWS by far most exciting tournament in sports

    Josh Taylor @MallyTheDon

    Lmao this LLWS championship game is more exciting this 99% of the MLB !!

    mike garber @garbs

    Possibly the best little league game I've seen. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/llws?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#llws</a> let's go el segundo!!!

    Sunday's win marks California's 25th appearance in the Little League championship and its eighth victory, the most of any team in the United States, according to the Associated Press.