Best 2023 Free-Agent Option Remaining for Every NFL Team

Best 2023 Free-Agent Option Remaining for Every NFL TeamSeptember 2, 2023
Cutdown day served as a reminder that there's plenty of talent in the NFL. As teams trimmed their rosters down from around 90 players to 53 in the span of a few days, several notable names didn't make their respective teams.
That's why the task of building an NFL roster is never really done.
Even as Week 1 approaches, there's at least one free agent whom each team should consider adding to their roster. For some teams, it's about adding the final piece that could push them over the top. For others, it's about finding someone who can either be developed or help young players on the roster develop.
Based on the current state of each roster, team needs and available talent, here's the best available free agent for each team in the league.
Arizona Cardinals: WR Denzel Mims
The Arizona Cardinals should be taking as many fliers on high-upside guys as they can. They have two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft and don't have many cornerstones on either side of the ball right now.
Quarterback Kyler Murray will start the season on the PUP list, which means he can't play for at least the first four weeks. With Murray out, the Cards will either be starting Josh Dobbs, whom they picked up after the preseason, or fifth-round pick Clayton Tune.
The Cardinals have a lot of speed and athleticism for Dobbs, Tune and Murray to work with. Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch are all sub-200-pound burners. It wouldn't hurt to add some size to the mix, though.
Third-round pick Michael Wilson is a step in that direction (6'2", 213 pounds), but taking a shot on someone like Denzel Mims wouldn't hurt. The 2020 second-round pick is still only 25 years old.
The New York Jets traded Mims to the Detroit Lions in mid-July, but he didn't make the Lions' final 53-man roster. The 6'3", 207-pound receiver would add another big-bodied option to the Cardinals' young receiving corps.
Atlanta Falcons: WR Robbie Chosen
The Atlanta Falcons have one of the most intriguing receiving corps in the league. With Drake London, Mack Hollins and Kyle Pitts, they are three-fifths of the way to making a killer pickup basketball team.
All three are big, physical receivers who can bully opposing secondaries, but there isn't a lot of depth behind them. Scotty Miller and KhaDarel Hodge and rookie Josh Ali round out the group as it is. That likely won't be enough to get them through the rigors of the NFL schedule.
At some point, the Falcons will have to give Desmond Ridder more to work with. Robbie Chosen isn't the threat he once was, but he still has enough juice to threaten defenses vertically.
The 6'3", 190-pound receiver fits the Falcons' penchant for getting big-bodied receivers, and he still had an average depth of target of 14.1 yards last season.
It wouldn't be hard to work him into the game plan on a few shot plays, and he would serve as a logical reserve for their outside receivers.
Baltimore Ravens: CB Anthony Brown
The Baltimore Ravens have high hopes but a potentially fatal flaw. Their lack of depth at cornerback could potentially hold them back.
Between quarterback Lamar Jackson and new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the Ravens have a lot of potential on that side of the ball. They could be in for a lot of shootouts if some of their younger cornerbacks struggle, though.
Marlon Humphrey is the lone proven returning veteran, but he's currently recovering from foot surgery. The Ravens signed Rock Ya-Sin, whom the Las Vegas Raiders opted not to re-bring back this offseason. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams and Ronald Darby are the other top corners on the team, and Williams is currently on IR.
That cornerback group is far from a dream team, and free-agent options are few and far between. Anthony Brown is the best candidate still on the market.
Brown was a starter for the Dallas Cowboys for much of his seven-year career, and he only surrendered a 52.9 percent completion rate last season. He would at least give the Ravens a passable starter in a pinch.
Buffalo Bills: LB Anthony Barr
The Buffalo Bills have few holes on their rosters. After falling short of expectations last season, better health should have them once again competing for the Lombardi Trophy.
They didn't have many major losses this offseason, but the departure of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds left a hole that still needs to be filled. The Bills are leaning on a young trio of linebackers in Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams to replace him.
Teams have to be able to develop young players like them to fill holes, but it won't hurt the Bills to add a veteran with an established floor such as Anthony Barr.
The 31-year-old was essentially asked to fill that same role for the Dallas Cowboys last season and was solid. He earned a PFF grade of 59.7 while racking up 58 tackles in 10 games.
If nothing else, he could be used as a situational blitzer with a little juice left to get after quarterbacks.
Carolina Panthers: OG Dalton Risner
Based on the preseason, the Carolina Panthers offense could be better than expected if they can keep Bryce Young upright. The No. 1 overall pick showed strong processing, accuracy and command of the offense during the preseason when he wasn't immediately bombarded with pressure.
Keeping the rookie clean will only get more difficult once the regular season starts. The Panthers placed right guard Austin Corbett on the PUP list, which means he'll miss at least the first four games.
That leaves them with Brady Christensen and fourth-round rookie Chandler Zavala as the starting guards to start the season. Zavala may wind up being a fine starter, but the Panthers gave up too much for Young not to give him the best protection possible in 2023.
Risner has been looking for a home all offseason, but he was a consistent starter for the Denver Broncos over the last four seasons. He would provide a higher floor for the Panthers' group of guards this season.
Chicago Bears: CB Bryce Callahan
For the most part, the Chicago Bears are rebuilding. They need to see a big season from third-year quarterback Justin Fields, but they have a lot of young players who are playing major roles, particularly in the secondary.
Eddie Jackson is the elder statesman of the group at 28 years old. Jaylon Johnson is considered a veteran in the unit despite being only 24. Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson will all need to play major roles in their first or second years in the league.
It wouldn't hurt to add someone who can both man the slot and provide veteran leadership. Bryce Callahan is familiar with Halas Hall and would fill that role.
After playing for the Bears from 2015-2018, he has had stops with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. He's going to be 32 in October, but he's coming off a season in which he recorded three interceptions while playing the slot for the Chargers.
Callahan still has enough left to give to a team that needs support in the slot. A homecoming might be in order.
Cincinnati Bengals: DT Akiem Hicks
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most complete rosters in the league. Good drafting and development paired with some prudent free-agent signings have them in a position to compete for the Lombardi Trophy this season.
Their depth along the defensive line might be a concern, though. The Bengals rely on B.J. Hill and DJ Reader to do a lot on the interior, and they're hoping that a few young players will be able to take important snaps.
They could get more insurance on the interior of the defensive line by signing Akiem Hicks. The 33-year-old can no longer be an every-down defender, but he filled in nicely as a rotational player last season with a 61.9 PFF grade, a sack and four quarterback hits for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
At the very least, Hicks would bring some veteran leadership to a unit that's going to count on contributions from second-year player Zach Carter and third-year player Jay Tufele.
Cleveland Browns: LB Damien Wilson
The Cleveland Browns have aggressively patched some of the holes that led to a disappointing 2022 campaign. Namely, they've added serious talent along the defensive front that should yield better results.
Za'Darius Smith is a much better running mate for Myles Garrett than Jadeveon Clowney. Dalvin Tomlinson is a legitimate run-stuffing defensive tackle who should bolster the run defense and pass rush.
Their shoddy interior defensive line play last season was compounded by small linebackers. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields II and Deion Jones all played major roles as sub-230-pound linebackers.
Sione Takitaki brings some size to the table, but they could use another big-bodied linebacker who can fill run lanes and get Owusu-Koramoah off the field in short-yardage situations.
Damien Wilson (6'0", 243 pounds) fits that bill and would be a good veteran addition to round their linebacker corps.
Dallas Cowboys: LB Deion Jones
On paper, the Dallas Cowboys should have one of the NFL's best defenses. Micah Parsons is one of the best players in the league, the cornerback tandem of Stephon Gilmore and Trevon Diggs should be elite, and they have a lot of defensive line depth as well.
But to advance deep into the playoffs, they'll need more depth.
To that end, it would make sense to hit the free-agent market to sign a linebacker. With DeMarvion Overshown on injured reserve with a torn ACL, they lost a crucial piece of depth behind Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark.
Deion Jones would make the most sense. The veteran is available after the Carolina Panthers cut him.
It doesn't hurt that the best days of his career came in Atlanta when Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was the head coach there. The 28-year-old is familiar with Quinn and was an asset for the Cleveland Browns last season.
Denver Broncos: Edge Melvin Ingram
The Denver Broncos' pass rush has to be better than last season. They were 26th in pressure percentage and were tied for 23rd in sacks last season.
For the most part, the Broncos are relying on development and coaching for that improvement. They haven't done much to address the position this offseason. They signed Frank Clark, but they also lost Jacob Martin and didn't get any help from the draft.
There are still some intriguing young players on the roster. Baron Browning showed some promise after moving to the edge from inside linebacker, although the Broncos placed him on PUP to start the season. Nik Bonitto should take a step forward in his second season.
Signing a veteran like Melvin Ingram would give them an experienced player with some juice left who wouldn't command a huge share of the snaps. He played 45 percent of the defensive snaps for the Miami Dolphins last season and tallied six sacks across 17 games.
Detroit Lions: CB Greedy Williams
The Detroit Lions went to work this offseason repairing a secondary that was among the league's worst in 2022. They seemed to have found answers at cornerback in Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton.
Both are physical cornerbacks who will bring more attitude to the position, but it's fair to say the Lions still need depth behind them. Moseley has spent the preseason on the PUP list with a torn ACL, although the Lions activated him Tuesday.
Still, they need more depth behind those two. Signing Greedy Williams would accomplish that while also adding a potential long-term developmental player.
Williams took a step back in 2022, but he allowed a 74.0 passer rating on 67 targets in 2021. The 2019 second-round pick has dealt with some injuries and couldn't stick with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's a worth a shot in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers: DL Matthew Ioannidis
The Green Bay Packers' youth movement isn't just happening with the pass-catchers. The defensive front doesn't have many veterans, too.
That's especially true on the interior, where Kenny Clark is being supported by a slew of young guys.
Devonte Wyatt and T.J. Slaton will be called upon to take on a huge share of the snaps after Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed left in free agency, which is a good example of drafting and developing to account for loss. But the Packers will be counting on a pair of rookie Day 3 picks in Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks behind them.
Wooden and Brooks may be able to grow into those roles, but it would be nice to have a veteran like Matthew Ioannidis. The 29-year-old remains unsigned despite starting 13 games for the Carolina Panthers last season.
He is a solid run defender and offers a little bit of pass rush with 25.5 career sacks in seven seasons.
Houston Texans: OG Andrew Norwell
The Houston Texans' top priority this season has to be the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Not only does he need weapons to work with, but they need to make sure he's protected as well.
One of the criticisms of Stroud's game coming out of Ohio State was his limited playmaking ability in the face of pressure. While he showed he could do some of that against Georgia, the Texans have to do what they can to mitigate pressure, especially on the interior. That means having more depth at the guard spots.
Kenyon Green struggled as a rookie, giving up four sacks with 12 penalties while earning a 37.7 PFF grade. The Texans just traded for Kendrick Green, who gives them another young option, but he's more of a center and didn't play a snap last season.
Andrew Norwell, 31, doesn't have the same upside, but he at least earned a 59.8 grade from PFF. He's a much better run-blocker than Green at this point and isn't a liability as a pass-blocker.
Green should be given the opportunity to prove he is better, but the Texans would be wise to pick up a veteran swing guard just in case.
Indianapolis Colts: CB Duke Shelley
Jonathan Taylor's contract situation and holdout have overshadowed the serious questions on the Indianapolis Colts defense.
DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are an excellent interior tandem, and Shaquille Leonard should return to form from his injury-marred 2022 campaign. However, the back end of the defense is a bit more concerning.
The Colts suffered a blow when cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was suspended for the season. They also let Brandon Facyson walk in free agency and traded away Stephon Gilmore.
The only notable move they made at the position was to draft Julius Brents in the second round. They took Darius Rush in the fifth, but he did not make the 53-man roster.
Signing Duke Shelley would give them another option. He has the versatility to play inside and outside, and he gave up a passer rating of only 55.2 with the Minnesota Vikings last season.
Jacksonville Jaguars: S Logan Ryan
The Jacksonville Jaguars have justified playoff aspirations. Head coach Doug Pederson got things going in the right direction last season, and they are one of the biggest threats to the established powers in the AFC.
Pulling off an upset in January will require a strong secondary, though. The Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs all have top quarterbacks and the receiving weapons to keep up with the Jaguars offense.
Depth at safety and slot cornerback are two areas of concern. Tre Herndon figures to be the slot corner, but he was 93rd out of 118 corners graded by PFF last season.
At safety, Andre Cisco needs to break out in his third season. Rayshawn Jenkins is a solid veteran, but the depth is unproven beyond those two.
Logan Ryan would give them a veteran safety who has experience playing in the slot as well. His versatility and experience would be vital for a team trying to break through. The 32-year-old could get on the field as a third safety while being the backup plan at multiple positions.
Kansas City Chiefs: Edge Carlos Dunlap
The Philadelphia Eagles were a prime example of what a team can do when they stockpile talented pass-rushers. Their ability to create pressure with their front four made them a nightmare that only the Kansas City Chiefs were able to beat in the playoffs.
The Chiefs are similarly built. They are middle-of-the-road when it comes to blitz rate, but Chris Jones and the defensive line generated pressure at a top-five rate last season.
However, they might need to add to their arsenal of edge defenders if they want to keep doing that. Charles Omenihu is suspended for the first six games of the season, and first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah might have some learning to do as a rookie.
That leaves little outside of George Karlaftis to threaten on the outside. To that end, bringing back Carlos Dunlap is worth exploring.
Dunlap was a part-time player for the Chiefs last season, but he notched four sacks and 20 total pressures. That's only four fewer than Frank Clark had even though Clark played more snaps on the same team.
Las Vegas Raiders: S Duron Harmon
When PFF ranked the top 32 safeties in the league this offseason, only one Las Vegas Raiders player made the list: Duron Harmon.
The site praised the 32-year-old for his coverage grade at free safety last season. He was ranked 12th in the category and only gave up two plays of more than 14 yards in coverage.
However, Harmon is still without a team as Week 1 nears. The Raiders signed Marcus Epps this offseason and will roll with Tre'Von Moehrig as the other starting safety.
Epps is coming off a run to the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Moehrig still needs time to develop. But Harmon still makes sense as an addition who knows Patrick Graham's defense and provides solid coverage.
The veteran would be the perfect fill-in if Epps or Moehrig gets injured while also working as an insurance policy if the latter doesn't show growth this season.
Los Angeles Chargers: Edge Tarell Basham
With Joey Bosa out of the lineup for most of the 2022 campaign, the Los Angeles Chargers had a pressure rate lower than 20 percent and put up only 40 sacks as a unit.
They were thin at the position and were forced to move Kyle Van Noy from linebacker to the edge just to have a running mate for Khalil Mack, who took a step back with eight sacks on the season. Van Noy ended up finishing with five, with interior defender Morgan Fox finishing second on the team with 6.5.
The most notable move the Chargers made to address the pass rush was drafting Tuli Tuipulotu in the second round.
Tuipulotu should have some versatility to kick inside and be a strong rotational pass-rusher as a rookie. But the Chargers will still be scrambling if Mack or Bosa go down at any point this season.
Signing someone like Tarell Basham would be an underrated way to build some depth. Basham didn't have any sacks last season, but he posted a 10.5 percent pressure rate with the Tennessee Titans, according to SIS.
Los Angeles Rams: Edge Kyle Van Noy
The Los Angeles Rams are going with a youth movement on defense. But if they don't get Aaron Donald some help, it'll be harder for the defensive backs to develop.
Donald remains one of the best players in the game, but he'll be flanked by Byron Young and Michael Hoecht on the outside. Young was a third-round pick this spring, while Hoecht converted from the defensive line to outside linebacker last season and showed glimpses of promise.
Even if both of those players hit this season and become fixtures on the defense, there isn't much depth behind them. There's something to be said for developing players, but it's hard for the secondary to have success if they're playing behind a tepid pass rush.
Kyle Van Noy, 32, showed he can still play last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had five sacks and made 13 starts on a defense that needed him to play a big role with Joey Bosa out.
Van Noy's experience and versatility to play linebacker or on the edge would be an asset to a Rams team trying to form a new identity on that side of the ball.
Miami Dolphins: RB James Robinson
James Robinson does not fit the typical Miami Dolphins offensive profile these days. Most of Miami's receivers and running backs are among the fastest players in the league.
Robinson went undrafted in part because of his 4.64 time in the 40-yard dash. Since then, he's proved capable of being an NFL back with a punishing style that helped him rack up 1,414 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns as a rookie. He remained an important part of the Jacksonville Jaguars' backfield until he was traded to the New York Jets in 2022.
The New England Patriots signed Robinson in March, only to waive him in June. He then latched on with the New York Giants in July, but he didn't survive final roster cuts.
The Dolphins need more depth at running back after moving Jeff Wilson Jr. to injured reserve. Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane are currently in line to be their primary backs. Both are known for their speed and less for their between-the-tackles power running.
Robinson could add that element to the backfield at a bargain price.
Minnesota Vikings: CB Bradley Roby
The Minnesota Vikings have one of the youngest cornerback groups in the NFL. In some ways, that's exciting. They could have some breakout players in a group that includes new free-agent signee Byron Murphy Jr., second-year players Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr. as well as third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon.
However, going into the season with almost no experience at a position as crucial as corner is a scary proposition. The Vikings let Patrick Peterson walk this offseason and haven't replaced him with another veteran.
Bradley Roby should be on their radar. He's been on a lot of good teams, including the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50.
Roby is on the downside of his career at 31 years old, but he played well when the New Orleans Saints called upon him last season. He held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 79.4 on 63 targets.
He would be a strong veteran presence for a group of young players who might need it.
New England Patriots: WR Kenny Golladay
It's hard to consider the Kenny Golladay era with the New York Giants as anything but a disaster.
The Giants handed the receiver a massive four-year, $72 million contract that he didn't live up to. There were injuries and mounting frustration between the player and the franchise. They eventually benched Golladay in his final season.
Now it's September, and Golladay is still looking for work.
The 29-year-old theoretically could help a receiving corps, but it's going to take a strong coaching staff and a team with a role in mind to tap into it. The 6'4", 213-pound receiver has both size and speed, which happens to be what the New England Patriots could use.
The Patriots have multiple receivers who are reliable underneath targets. But DeVante Parker has an injury history of his own, and Tyquan Thornton—who is beginning the year on IR— remains unproven as a field-stretching vertical receiver.
Perhaps Golladay can learn to do things The Patriot Way and revive his career in New England.
New Orleans Saints: LB Nicholas Morrow
Nicholas Morrow went from being penciled in as a starting linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason to looking for work at the beginning of September.
The Eagles deemed Morrow expendable because his contract contained no guaranteed money and they signed fellow linebacker Zach Cunningham during training camp. However, he should be on a roster. He started all 17 games for the Chicago Bears last season, registering 116 tackles, including 11 for a loss.
The New Orleans Saints should be interested in Morrow. Demario Davis has been playing at an elite level, but he's 34 years old. Zack Baun has yet to break out, and Pete Werner missed a few games with injuries last season.
Signing Morrow would give the Saints a reliable veteran option to spell any of those linebackers or a spot-starter in case of injury.
New York Giants: OG Ike Boettger
The New York Giants will be turning to familiar faces to start at both guard spots this season. Ben Bredeson will return as the left guard in his third season with the Giants, while Mark Glowinski will be back for his second season at right guard.
Depth might be important at the position, though. Bredeson has never played a full season, and Glowinski is 31 years old.
There aren't a lot of great options at the position on the market, but the Giants might want to give Ike Boettger a call. He isn't a world-beater by any stretch, but he did make 17 starts for the Bills when Giants head coach Daboll was there.
Boettger isn't a road-grader in the run game, but he gave up only one sack between the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined, according to PFF.
In other words, he could fill in at either guard position and the Giants' pass protection shouldn't collapse.
New York Jets: WR Anthony Schwartz
The New York Jets have remade their wide receiver room this offseason, but they received surprising news when Corey Davis decided to retire. He wasn't likely to start with Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard in the lineup, but he did provide another vertical threat.
That's clearly something the Jets want to have in their offense. They signed Mecole Hardman Jr. and held on to Davis when it would have made financial sense to trade or release him.
There aren't a lot of legitimate field stretchers on the market, but Anthony Schwartz has that potential. The former Auburn Tiger ran a 4.25-second 40-yard dash at his pro day before the Browns used a third-round pick on him in 2021.
Injuries, poor route-running and inconsistent hands led to a lot of frustration in Cleveland, and he didn't make the Browns' 53-man roster this year. But a fresh start, new coaching staff and the opportunity to work with Aaron Rodgers might help Schwartz get back on track.
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Bryan Edwards
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best receiver tandems in the league in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Free-agent signee Olamide Zacchaeus should give them a more reliable third option after a disappointing 2022 season from Quez Watkins.
While the Eagles have elite top-end talent, they'd be in trouble if Brown or Smith went down with an injury. They'd be left without a reliable outside receiver.
Bryan Edwards would be a cheap alternative who could bolster that depth.
Edwards is a big-bodied receiver at 6'3" and 212 pounds. He couldn't stick on the New Orleans Saints' roster, but they have a fairly deep group of receivers.
Edwards was a significant part of the Las Vegas Raiders' offense in 2021 with 34 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns. He likely wouldn't have a week-to-week role within the Eagles offense, but he's as good an insurance policy as there is on the market right now.
Pittsburgh Steelers: OG Gabe Jackson
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line should be much better in 2023. First-round pick Broderick Jones should take over at left tackle at some point, Isaac Seumalo was a great under-the-radar signing, and Nate Herbig is a decent swing guard.
Given the success of the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line under position coach Jeff Stoutland, it's not a bad idea just to poach former Eagles offensive linemen. However, Herbig suffered a shoulder injury during training camp.
While he seems to be trending in the right direction, it also exemplifies how important it is to have depth on the offensive line. Gabe Jackson could help provide more of that.
The 32-year-old is getting up there in years, but he has started at least 15 games in each of the last three seasons. Last year, he allowed only two sacks for the Seattle Seahawks, per PFF.
The Steelers have a young offensive line in general, so bringing in another veteran voice with a wealth of starting experience wouldn't be a bad move. They need to protect second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett to have a successful 2023 season.
San Francisco 49ers: CB Casey Hayward
The San Francisco 49ers have Super Bowl aspirations this season, so any free-agent addition they make at this point is likely to be with the intention of building playoff depth. The one place where that might be necessary is in the slot.
Last season, they employed Jimmie Ward there a lot despite his designation as a safety. Now that he's in Houston with former Niners defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, the 49ers will need another plan there.
Former Atlanta Falcons nickel Isaiah Oliver won that job during training camp. However, he played only four games in 2021 because of a torn ACL and missed the first five games of last season amidst his recovery.
A.J. Parker and Qwuantrezz Knight took reps there during camp, but Parker is now on injured reserve while Knight was sent to the practice squad. With neither available on the active roster, it might be wise to pick up a veteran who could step in.
Casey Hayward is starting to age out of the league at nearly 34 years old, but he was solid in six games with the Atlanta Falcons last season. His inside-out versatility would make him a smart addition to the Niners' secondary.
Seattle Seahawks: CB Cameron Dantzler
The Seattle Seahawks have a promising trio of corners. Riq Woolen is a budding star after his rookie campaign, Devon Witherspoon was a first-round pick in this year's draft, and Michael Jackson came out of nowhere to hold opposing passers to a 75.1 rating when targeted last season.
After that, the depth gets shaky.
Tre Brown and Kyu Blu Kelly round out the depth chart, with Coby Bryant listed as a free safety behind Quandre Diggs. The Baltimore Ravens selected Kelly with a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft, but he didn't make it through roster cuts.
Signing Cameron Dantzler would give the Seahawks another young project whom the coaching staff may be able to get on the right track. Dantzler will be 25 this season and had strong seasons in 2020 and 2021 before giving up a 111.1 passer rating in 2022.
After what they did with Jackson last season, the Seahawks should be taking a chance on some younger corners.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Kareem Hunt
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping Baker Mayfield will make the offense serviceable following Tom Brady's retirement. They even brought in former Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales to take over the unit as offensive coordinator.
Canales was a part of the coaching team that helped Geno Smith win the Comeback Player of the Year award last season. Smith thrived in a Seahawks offense that made him 10th in play-action attempts off a strong running game featuring Kenneth Walker III.
To replicate that success with Mayfield, the Buccaneers have to be able to run the ball effectively. It also wouldn't hurt for their backs to get involved in the passing game.
Kareem Hunt can help on both of those fronts. The 28-year-old has been the secondary back to Nick Chubb for the last four seasons and had one of his best seasons in 2020 when he Mayfield thrived.
Mayfield went 11-5 as a starter that season, and Hunt led the team with five receiving touchdowns. He put up 1,145 yards from scrimmage as a dual-threat back.
Hunt might not have that kind of performance in him anymore, but he could still be an upgrade over Chase Edmonds behind Rachaad White.
Tennessee Titans: WR Jarvis Landry
The Tennessee Titans ended DeAndre Hopkins' long wait for a team to sign him. They could also come to the rescue for Jarvis Landry.
Landry has sat on the open market for the entirety of the offseason. His homecoming with the New Orleans Saints last season resulted in only 25 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown across nine games.
Landry was never an elite athlete as far as wide receivers go, so his drop-off could be a bit quicker than others. Younger receivers leapt over him in the Saints' pecking order.
However, that doesn't change the fact that Landry is a great veteran to have around. He's a smart, sure-handed player who is a willing blocker. His willingness to do the dirty work is something that Mike Vrabel's coaching staff would appreciate.
The Titans are banking on second-year receivers Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips to help complement Hopkins. Landry could provide another reliable option for Ryan Tannehill while also mentoring Burks and Philips.
Washington Commanders: LB Rashaan Evans
It's baffling that Rashaan Evans is still a free agent with less than a week to go until the season opener. He's 27 years old and coming off the best season of his career. He started all 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons and led the way with 159 total tackles while missing only three tackles on the season.
Evans did struggle in pass coverage, allowing a passer rating of 112.6 when targeted. However, he gave up a passer rating of 82.2 the previous season, so that hasn't been a chronic issue.
It certainly shouldn't deter the Washington Commanders from adding him to their ranks.
Washington is set to start Cody Barton and Jamin Davis in the middle of its defense this season. Davis was graded higher than Barton by PFF last season, and he finished just 46th out of 81 linebackers whom they graded.
It makes sense to give Davis time to develop. He's in his third season and was a first-round draft pick in 2021. But Evans would make sense as competition for Barton and the third linebacker in base sets.
All statistics via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.