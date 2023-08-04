Report: Chiefs' Charles Omenihu Suspended 6 Games for Personal Conduct Violation

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

Omenihu is still eligible to participate in preseason practices and games, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The reason for the suspension was not immediately clear.

Omenihu was arrested in San Jose earlier this year on suspicion of domestic violence. At the time, the NFL said it would review the matter "under the league's personal conduct policy."

The Chiefs picked up Omenihu as a free agent in March after a career year with San Francisco 49ers, where the defensive end put up 20 total tackles, one forced fumble, one pass deflection and 4.5 sacks in 17 appearances.

Omenihu was set to play a large role on the outside of the Kansas City defensive line. In his absence, George Karlaftis could take on more snaps in his second NFL season.

Omenihu is in the first season of a two-year, $16 million deal with the Chiefs.

Suspended players do not count against the cap or occupy a roster spot, but because Omenihu's contract is backloaded—he will account for $11.15 million against the cap in 2024—the Chiefs will only earn $4.49 million of cap relief during his six-game absence this season.

He will be permitted to return to Kansas City's active roster on Friday, October 13, after the Chiefs face the Denver Broncos in Week 6, and will be eligible to play on October 22 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Omenihu was booked into jail for misdemeanor domestic violence in January after a woman describing herself as his girlfriend said he pushed her to the ground during an argument, according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press.

He was released after posting bail. The AP reported the case was "submitted to the district attorney for possible charges."

At the time, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the "legal process will take care of itself" while allowing Omenihu to continue playing. It seems likely the Chiefs understood that the possibility of ongoing legal and NFL investigation into the incident could impact Omenihu's availability in 2023 at the time of his March signing.

Omenihu's absence, plus defensive tackle Chris Jones' continued holdout from the team over a contract dispute, are two major obstacles to Kansas City's hopes of defending their Super Bowl LVII title.