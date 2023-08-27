AEW All In 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW All In 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and HighlightsAugust 27, 2023
All Elite Wrestling took over Wembley Stadium in London Sunday for the biggest pay-per-view extravaganza in company history, All In, headlined by Adam Cole vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship.
That match, a battle between former foes-turned-best friends, capped off a card that saw championships at stake, personal vendettas settled, and the top stars in the promotion competing before 80,000-plus fans.
What went down, who left with championship gold and how did it set up next Sunday's All Out event?
Find out with this recap of the most historically significant spectacular in AEW's four-year history.
Match Card
- AEW World Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. MJF (c)
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
- AEW World Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm
- "Real" World's Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe
- Stadium Stampede: Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Ortiz and Santana
- Coffin Match: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage
- Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson and Konosuke Takeshita
- Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay
Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship Match: Cole and MJF vs. Aussie Open (c)
FTW Championship Match: Hook vs. Jack Perry (c)
- Visually impressive setup that looks and feels like a massive spectacle.
- The enormity of the moment was painted on the faces of Fletcher and Davis as they entered Wembley.
- Surprisingly solid support for Aussie Open, but not to the level of the deafening ovation for the challengers.
- Cool moment for Bryce Remsburg, who went from appearing for Chikara in Reading, Pennsylvania over a decade ago to refereeing in front of 80,000 fans. It is impossible not to feel good for long-time indie mainstays who gritted through the good, the bad, and the ugly to get to this moment.
- The Kangaroo Kick from MJF drew and enormous pop, overshadowed only by the vaunted double clothesline that set up the finish.
- After the match, cameras spotted Mercedes Mone in the crowd, the first official link between the artist formerly known as Sasha Banks and AEW.
- A video package highlighting the women's title match later on in the show saw Britt Baker claim that women's wrestling is on the same level as men's. Someone should tell the booker that.
If there was not already an abundance of mystery and intrigue surrounding the main event of this show, in which Adam Cole and MJF will battle for the AEW World Championship amid a budding friendship, it was intensified with the duo's victory over Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in the opening match of Sunday's extravaganza.
The 80,000-plus fans in attendance erupted for the finish, which included the teased Kangaroo Kick and the potent double clothesline, and greeted the outcome with a reaction that matched the enormity of the moment.
The match was solid, played up the story at the heart of it, and the fans reacted to every spot accordingly.
The post-match saw Cole intently stare at the AEW World Championship, not losing sight of his goal despite the elation of the title win he just experienced. Whether that means he betrays MJF, or The Devil shows his true color, will be the question on everyone's mind as they take to the squared circle in the night's marquee bout.
Result
MJF and Cole defeated Fletcher and Davis to win the titles
Grade
B
Top Moments and Takeaways
FTW Championship Match: Hook vs. Jack Perry
- Perry received a special entrance as he was driven into the arena in a car.
- "Real glass! Cry me a river," Perry said into the camera, an attempted "AHA!" moment amid reports that CM Punk told him not to use real glass in a promo a few weeks back. Perry bumped on it and...it meant nothing in the grand scheme of the match.
- Perry's heel work, all things considered, is really good. He is going to be a star in this role if he can avoid getting bogged down in pettiness and backstage nonsense.
Hook righted the biggest wrong of his career in the night's second match, defeating Jack Perry in an energetic brawl to regain his FTW Championship.
The match was physical, had get heat thanks to the superb heel work of the egotistical, entitled Perry, and concluded appropriately with the second-generation antihero scoring the submission win with Redrum.
The question now becomes where Perry goes from here.
He is on a roll with his recent attitude change and heel turn. Does he jump into another program right away or does he escalate things with Hook? The finish here suggests it will not be the latter but with such a quick turnaround before All Out next Sunday, it is a realistic possibility.
Result
Hook defeated Perry to regain the FTW Championship
Grade
C+
Top Moments and Takeaways