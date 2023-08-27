AEW All In 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling took over Wembley Stadium in London Sunday for the biggest pay-per-view extravaganza in company history, All In, headlined by Adam Cole vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship.

That match, a battle between former foes-turned-best friends, capped off a card that saw championships at stake, personal vendettas settled, and the top stars in the promotion competing before 80,000-plus fans.

What went down, who left with championship gold and how did it set up next Sunday's All Out event?

Find out with this recap of the most historically significant spectacular in AEW's four-year history.