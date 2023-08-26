Video: Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman Wears Necklace Made of Surgically Removed Rib

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Perhaps the most unique fashion accessory in college football is now a reality.

Notre Dame showed off Sam Hartman's rib necklace ahead of Saturday's game against Navy.

In case you're unfamiliar with the rib necklace, it's pretty self-explanatory.

Hartman underwent surgery ahead of the 2022 season to address a blood clot, and doctors removed one of his rib bones as part of the procedure. In December, he first revealed his plan to memorialize the medical ordeal. He froze the rib bone in hopes of featuring it in a necklace.

The Athletic's David Ubben detailed the arduous steps that Hartman's mother, Lisa, undertook to make this a reality. They included buying a "special bio enzyme laundry detergent to clean the rib" and soaking the rib in "a special type of peroxide that's around 20 to 30 percent stronger than what can be bought in a store."

"It doesn't look anything like it used to," she said of the rib. "It's nice and white and clean. It looks like something that can be hanging on a necklace."

As long as you don't know the entire backstory, the necklace looks great.