Preseason 2023 NFL Week 3: Biggest Takeaways from Saturday's Games

0 of 5

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Saturday may well be the most important day of the entire 2023 NFL preseason.

It's not just that this is the final week of the preseason. Saturday featured a full slate of games—10 in all.

Those games meant different things to different players. For many established starters, it meant another afternoon of watching from the sideline. For some others, it was a chance to shake off some rust and prepare for Week 1. For younger starters stepping into prominent roles in 2023, it was one last chance to get some game reps before the pressure ramps up and games start to count.

But for a great many fringe players, Saturday was one of the most important days of their lives—one last chance to impress coaching staffs before rosters are slashed from 90 players to 53 on Tuesday.

"The Turk" is going to be busy.

There's not much to be taken away from a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals that featured a quarterback duel between Clayton Tune and Jaren Hall. But there were some things that happened during Saturday's game that merit mentioning.

So, let's get to mentioning them.