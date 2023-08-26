Preseason 2023 NFL Week 3: Biggest Takeaways from Saturday's GamesAugust 26, 2023
Preseason 2023 NFL Week 3: Biggest Takeaways from Saturday's Games
Saturday may well be the most important day of the entire 2023 NFL preseason.
It's not just that this is the final week of the preseason. Saturday featured a full slate of games—10 in all.
Those games meant different things to different players. For many established starters, it meant another afternoon of watching from the sideline. For some others, it was a chance to shake off some rust and prepare for Week 1. For younger starters stepping into prominent roles in 2023, it was one last chance to get some game reps before the pressure ramps up and games start to count.
But for a great many fringe players, Saturday was one of the most important days of their lives—one last chance to impress coaching staffs before rosters are slashed from 90 players to 53 on Tuesday.
"The Turk" is going to be busy.
There's not much to be taken away from a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals that featured a quarterback duel between Clayton Tune and Jaren Hall. But there were some things that happened during Saturday's game that merit mentioning.
So, let's get to mentioning them.
Bills First-Team Offense In Midseason Form Against Bears
In two weeks, the Buffalo Bills will try to erase the stink from last year's disheartening home playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when they open the regular season against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in the first Monday night affair of the 2023 campaign.
If their limited action against the Chicago Bears Saturday is any indication, the Bills are ready to give Rodgers and the Jets all they can handle.
Josh Allen and the first-team offense played just one series against the Bears, but one series is all it took for the Bills to drive the length of the field and score a touchdown.
Buffalo went 72 yards in 12 plays with ease. Allen completed five of seven passes for 49 yards, including two throws for 20 yards to star wideout Stefon Diggs. He also showed off the scrambling ability that makes him such a nightmare for opposing defenses.
On the ground, second-year pro James Cook carried the ball five times for 23 yards, And much to the chagrin of fantasy football managers who invested in Cook this summer, free agent signee Damien Harris came in to vulture the two-yard scoring run.
It's hardly surprising to see the Bills play well offensively. But to see them march the length of the field with such ease will no doubt give Jets head coach Robert Saleh some pause as he begins game prep.
Bears QB Justin Fields, Offensive Line Struggles Mightily vs. Bills
As Josh Scrock reported for NBC Sports Chicago, despite multiple injuries on the offensive line, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus decided to play quarterback Justin Fields against the Buffalo Bills in an effort to get the third-year pro some more game reps and confidence against the season opener.
"Getting the reps in the game," Eberflus said. "Being able to function with his teammates and with his receivers, the offensive line and tight ends. Just to get that efficiency down, if it's for a short period of time or a longer period of time, just for that time."
In retrospect, maybe Eberflus should have given Fields the day off.
Facing consistent pressure from the Buffalo defense, Fields was mostly awful throwing the ball Saturday—he missed on his first four pass attempts before finally hitting new No. 1 wideout D.J. Moore for a 40-yard strike.
Fields finished the game with two completions in six attempts for 51 yards with a passer rating of 65.3. He also added three scrambles for 16 yards, but after taking a shot from a free rusher up the middle the young quarterback's day was done.
Frankly, the blame for Fields' rocky day isn't mostly his. And if the Chicago offensive line looks in Week 1 against the rival Packers the way it did against Buffalo, it's going to be a long Sunday afternoon for Fields.
Browns First-Teamers Impress in Kansas City
Now, this one admittedly carries a caveat—most of the starters for the Kansas City Chiefs were spectators against the Cleveland Browns Saturday. The closest that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got to the field was pre-game handshakes.
But still, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has to be pleased with what he saw from his starters in the first half against the Chiefs.
The Browns had no run game to speak of, but that was largely due to Nick Chubb joining Mahomes in bubble wrap on the sideline. There were also a pair of botched exchanges, one of which resulted in a turnover and Chiefs field goal. But all told, Deshaun Watson looked good throwing the ball. Watson threw for 92 yards and posted a passer rating over 115, including a pretty touchdown toss to David Njoku.
It was the Cleveland defense that really shined though—especially the new faces.
Even without Myles Garrett opposite him (again, bubble wrap) Edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith was consistently in the Kansas City backfield. Safeties Rodney McLeod and Juan Thornhill each intercepted passes, with Thornhill returning his 34 yards for a score.
All told, the Browns tallied 22 points in the first quarter, which should give the team some confidence heading into the home opener against one of the AFC's top teams in the Cincinnati Bengals.
UDFA WR Jake Bobo Continues to Shine for Seahawks
It doesn't necessarily mean anything when a player leads a team in receiving in the preseason—as often as not, said player is just seeing more playing time because he's playing deep into meaningless contests with third and fourth-stringers.
But the five catches for 98 yards and a score that undrafted free agent Jake Bobo had posted with the Seattle Seahawks through two preseason games were a different story.
As John Boyle wrote for the team's website, Bobo has impressed from the moment he stepped on the practice field—and it hasn't escaped the notice of head coach Pete Carroll.
"Jake's flying pretty high right now, he's done great," Carroll said. "He hasn't just done well in the few plays in the game. He's done well in practice throughout. He's been really steady; it's not a surprise to see him play like that in the games. We were thrilled to see what would happen, because he's been making plays out here. He looks like he's part of the flow to me. I don't see any reason why we would think different. He's consistent, he's tough, he's really, really smart and savvy. He's been a real factor, and he's gotten behind people too, in both games. I feel so fortunate that we got him outside of the draft. So we will see how far he can take it but he's in the middle of everything right now."
The Bobo show continued Saaturday in Green Bay, with the former UCLA standout hauling in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Drew Lock.
At this point, Bobo isn't just likely to make the 53-man roster. With Dee Eskridge suspended and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Dareke Young uncertain to play in Week 1 due to injuries, Bobo could open the regular season as Seattle's No. 3 receiver.
Just like we all saw coming.
Packers QB Jordan Love Finds Paydirt in Third Straight Preseason Game
There has been no shortage of hand-wringing in Green Bay this summer as the team transitions from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love at quarterback. The 24-year-old attempted to assuage some of that uneasiness with touchdown passes in the first two preseason games, but while speaking to Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear Love would also play Saturday against Seattle—because he needs all the game reps he can get.
"We've all seen the growth over these past few years, and it's been pretty cool to witness," LaFleur said after the team's last preseason game. "But you have to have a short memory in this game because you're only as good as your last game and we all know that. There's a lot of work and quite frankly, it's only the preseason. We're going to have to keep building upon this."
Love wasn't flawless against the Seahawks—he missed a couple of open receivers and started slow. But when the Packers went up-tempo, Love found his groove, eventually connecting with No. 1 wide receiver Christian Watson for a six-yard-score.
NFL @NFL
Jordan Love tosses a back shoulder TD to Christian Watson <br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsGB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsGB</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/624TrfDUF6">https://t.co/624TrfDUF6</a> <a href="https://t.co/sKRHOhqsVO">pic.twitter.com/sKRHOhqsVO</a>
Three straight meaningless games with a touchdown pass are, um, rather, um, meaningless. And there are going to be growing pains with Love—he isn't suddenly going to become a four-time MVP.
But it certainly can't hurt Love's confidence heading into the opener against the Bears that he had success in his first preseason as the unquestioned starter for the Packers.