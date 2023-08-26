Video: Cardinals Debut All-White Uniforms for 2023 NFL Preseason Finale vs. Vikings

David Berding/Getty Images

For the first time since revealing their new uniforms in April, the Arizona Cardinals wore their all-white threads during Saturday's away preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL posted a video of Cards rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari sporting the new look during his pregame workout:

Arizona may have one of the cleanest road looks in the league this season, and Saturday will be the first of many times it is showcased in 2023.

While the Cardinals are winning in the jersey department, they may find themselves behind on the scoreboard for the majority of the upcoming campaign.

Arizona has sold off a ton of assets lately, including releasing veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, trading linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants and trading offensive tackle Josh Jones to the Houston Texans.

Also, quarterback Kyler Murray is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and it is unknown when or if he will play in 2023 after tearing his ACL last season.

If Murray misses much or all of the season, the Cardinals could be candidates to pick No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL draft and select either USC quarterback Caleb Williams or Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.