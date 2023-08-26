Fantasy Football 2023: QB, RB, WR, TE Rankings and Top Sleepers

1 of 4

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Top 12



1. Patrick Mahomes, KC



2. Josh Allen, BUF



3. Jalen Hurts, PHI



4. Lamar Jackson, BAL



5. Joe Burrow, CIN



6. Justin Fields, CHI



7. Justin Herbert, LAC



8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX



9. Deshaun Watson, CLE



10. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA



11. Daniel Jones, NYG



12. Dak Prescott, DAL



Sleeper: Kenny Pickett, PIT



This could be the last year in which Pickett doesn't carry a QB1 price at the draft. The second-round leap we've previously seen from players like so many passers populating our top 12 could now be in the works for the Steelers' signal-caller.



If he's more poised and polished—he dramatically decreased his turnovers down the stretch last season—he'll be better positioned to take advantage of the many playmakers around him.

