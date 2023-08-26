Fantasy Football 2023: QB, RB, WR, TE Rankings and Top Sleepers

Fantasy Football 2023: QB, RB, WR, TE Rankings and Top SleepersAugust 26, 2023
The final week of the 2023 NFL preseason is here.
Have you ironed out your fantasy football position rankings yet?
There's still a little time to finalize things, but not much. So, let's no waste any more of it and dive into our point-per-reception rankings while highlighting a top sleeper at each spot.
Quarterback
Top 12
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC
2. Josh Allen, BUF
3. Jalen Hurts, PHI
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL
5. Joe Burrow, CIN
6. Justin Fields, CHI
7. Justin Herbert, LAC
8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX
9. Deshaun Watson, CLE
10. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA
11. Daniel Jones, NYG
12. Dak Prescott, DAL
Sleeper: Kenny Pickett, PIT
This could be the last year in which Pickett doesn't carry a QB1 price at the draft. The second-round leap we've previously seen from players like so many passers populating our top 12 could now be in the works for the Steelers' signal-caller.
If he's more poised and polished—he dramatically decreased his turnovers down the stretch last season—he'll be better positioned to take advantage of the many playmakers around him.
Running Back
Top 24
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC
3. Saquon Barkley, NYG
4. Bijan Robinson, ATL
5. Derrick Henry, TEN
6. Nick Chubb, CLE
7. Tony Pollard, DAL
8. Jonathan Taylor, IND
9. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX
10. Josh Jacobs, LV
11. Joe Mixon, CIN
12. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
13. Aaron Jones, GB
14. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET
15. Kenneth Walker III, SEA
16. Breece Hall, NYJ
17. Najee Harris, PIT
18. Alexander Mattison, MIN
19. Rachaad White, TB
20. James Conner, ARI
21. Dameon Pierce, HOU
22. Alvin Kamara, NO
23. Miles Sanders, CAR
24. Isiah Pacheco, KC
Sleeper: James Cook, BUF
The Bills switched things up in their backfield over the last year, first trading Zack Moss last season and later letting Devin Singletary sign elsewhere, which should clear the runway for Cook to take flight.
A 2022 second-round pick, Cook had some sneakily encouraging stats as a rookie, like his 5.7 yards per carry and 21 receptions. If he remains an efficient runner and effective pass-catcher, his production could soar.
Wide Receiver
Top 24
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN
2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN
3. Tyreek Hill, MIA
4. Cooper Kupp, LAR
5. Stefon Diggs, BUF
6. CeeDee Lamb, DAL
7. Davante Adams, LV
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
9. Garrett Wilson, NYJ
10. A.J. Brown, PHI
11. Jaylen Waddle, MIA
12. DK Metcalf, SEA
13. DeVonta Smith, PHI
14. Tee Higgins, CIN
15. Chris Olave, NO
16. Deebo Samuel, SF
17. Keenan Allen, LAC
18. Amari Cooper, CLE
19. Calvin Ridley, JAX
20. Diontae Johnson, PIT
21. Chris Godwin, TB
22. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN
23. Christian Watson, GB
24. Drake London, ATL
Sleeper: Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders
Had Dotson stayed healthy for the entire 2022 season—he missed five games with a hamstring injury—he may have raised his fantasy profile too high to be a sleeper this time around. Over his final five outings, he loudly hinted at his towering upside with 21 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns.
He could push Terry McLaurin for WR1 stats in Washington, and yes, that still matters even if there are questions about quarterback Sam Howell.
Tight End
Top 12
1. Travis Kelce, KC
2. Mark Andrews, BAL
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN
4. Darren Waller, NYG
5. George Kittle, SF
6. Kyle Pitts, PHI
7. Dallas Goedert, PHI
8. Evan Engram, JAX
9. Pat Freiermuth, PIT
10. Tyler Higbee, LAR
11. David Njoku, CLE
12. Dalton Schultz, HOU
Sleeper: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN
Identifying a sleeper tight end is tricky, because even the above rankings get a little shaky on the back end due to the lack of depth at this position. If some of those players are dart throws, then players who land even lower might be no-look dart tosses.
In other words, this recommendation may not work out, but there's a reason we're making it. Okonkwo quietly got rolling late last season, posting 21 receptions for 243 yards and two scores over his final six games, and he's poised to play a prominent enough role in this passing game to pick up where he left off.