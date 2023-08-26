NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: QB, RB, WR, TE Rankings and Top Sleepers

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVAugust 26, 2023

    0 of 4

      MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 24: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings competes against the New York Giants in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      The final week of the 2023 NFL preseason is here.

      Have you ironed out your fantasy football position rankings yet?

      There's still a little time to finalize things, but not much. So, let's no waste any more of it and dive into our point-per-reception rankings while highlighting a top sleeper at each spot.

    Quarterback

    1 of 4

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 10: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball during Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      Top 12

      1. Patrick Mahomes, KC

      2. Josh Allen, BUF

      3. Jalen Hurts, PHI

      4. Lamar Jackson, BAL

      5. Joe Burrow, CIN

      6. Justin Fields, CHI

      7. Justin Herbert, LAC

      8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX

      9. Deshaun Watson, CLE

      10. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA

      11. Daniel Jones, NYG

      12. Dak Prescott, DAL

      Sleeper: Kenny Pickett, PIT

      This could be the last year in which Pickett doesn't carry a QB1 price at the draft. The second-round leap we've previously seen from players like so many passers populating our top 12 could now be in the works for the Steelers' signal-caller.

      If he's more poised and polished—he dramatically decreased his turnovers down the stretch last season—he'll be better positioned to take advantage of the many playmakers around him.

    Running Back

    2 of 4

      ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts at the conclusion of a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
      Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

      Top 24

      1. Christian McCaffrey, SF

      2. Austin Ekeler, LAC

      3. Saquon Barkley, NYG

      4. Bijan Robinson, ATL

      5. Derrick Henry, TEN

      6. Nick Chubb, CLE

      7. Tony Pollard, DAL

      8. Jonathan Taylor, IND

      9. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX

      10. Josh Jacobs, LV

      11. Joe Mixon, CIN

      12. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE

      13. Aaron Jones, GB

      14. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET

      15. Kenneth Walker III, SEA

      16. Breece Hall, NYJ

      17. Najee Harris, PIT

      18. Alexander Mattison, MIN

      19. Rachaad White, TB

      20. James Conner, ARI

      21. Dameon Pierce, HOU

      22. Alvin Kamara, NO

      23. Miles Sanders, CAR

      24. Isiah Pacheco, KC

      Sleeper: James Cook, BUF

      The Bills switched things up in their backfield over the last year, first trading Zack Moss last season and later letting Devin Singletary sign elsewhere, which should clear the runway for Cook to take flight.

      A 2022 second-round pick, Cook had some sneakily encouraging stats as a rookie, like his 5.7 yards per carry and 21 receptions. If he remains an efficient runner and effective pass-catcher, his production could soar.

    Wide Receiver

    3 of 4

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins on the sidelines during the preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. The Dolphins defeated the Texans 28-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
      Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

      Top 24

      1. Justin Jefferson, MIN

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN

      3. Tyreek Hill, MIA

      4. Cooper Kupp, LAR

      5. Stefon Diggs, BUF

      6. CeeDee Lamb, DAL

      7. Davante Adams, LV

      8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET

      9. Garrett Wilson, NYJ

      10. A.J. Brown, PHI

      11. Jaylen Waddle, MIA

      12. DK Metcalf, SEA

      13. DeVonta Smith, PHI

      14. Tee Higgins, CIN

      15. Chris Olave, NO

      16. Deebo Samuel, SF

      17. Keenan Allen, LAC

      18. Amari Cooper, CLE

      19. Calvin Ridley, JAX

      20. Diontae Johnson, PIT

      21. Chris Godwin, TB

      22. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN

      23. Christian Watson, GB

      24. Drake London, ATL

      Sleeper: Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

      Had Dotson stayed healthy for the entire 2022 season—he missed five games with a hamstring injury—he may have raised his fantasy profile too high to be a sleeper this time around. Over his final five outings, he loudly hinted at his towering upside with 21 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

      He could push Terry McLaurin for WR1 stats in Washington, and yes, that still matters even if there are questions about quarterback Sam Howell.

    Tight End

    4 of 4

      MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 24: T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after scoring a receiving touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      Top 12

      1. Travis Kelce, KC

      2. Mark Andrews, BAL

      3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN

      4. Darren Waller, NYG

      5. George Kittle, SF

      6. Kyle Pitts, PHI

      7. Dallas Goedert, PHI

      8. Evan Engram, JAX

      9. Pat Freiermuth, PIT

      10. Tyler Higbee, LAR

      11. David Njoku, CLE

      12. Dalton Schultz, HOU

      Sleeper: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN

      Identifying a sleeper tight end is tricky, because even the above rankings get a little shaky on the back end due to the lack of depth at this position. If some of those players are dart throws, then players who land even lower might be no-look dart tosses.

      In other words, this recommendation may not work out, but there's a reason we're making it. Okonkwo quietly got rolling late last season, posting 21 receptions for 243 yards and two scores over his final six games, and he's poised to play a prominent enough role in this passing game to pick up where he left off.

