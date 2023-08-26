Gilas Pilipinas vs. Angola: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Angola and the Philippines each nearly pulled off big upsets to open the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, both countries fell short against their respective opponents. And now, they have to quickly regroup for a head-to-head meeting.

On Sunday, the two 0-1 teams in Group A of the FIBA World Cup will face off with one of the nations assured of winning its first game of the event. Angola is coming off an 81-67 loss to Italy, while the Philippines fell 87-81 in its opening matchup against the Dominican Republic.

While Angola and the Philippines were expected to be the two bottom teams in Group A, each quickly showed to be a formidable team. So it will be exciting to see what happens when the two countries clash.

Here's everything else you need to know about this first-round FIBA World Cup matchup between Angola and the Philippines.

Gilas Pilipinas vs. Angola Information

Date: Sunday, Aug. 27

Start Time: 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Courtside 1891 and ESPN+

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Gilas Pilipinas -325; Angola +260

Preview

The Philippines is serving as one of the three host countries for this year's FIBA World Cup, a role it hadn't served in since 1978. And its team nearly gave the fans at Philippine Arena on Friday something huge to get excited over.

Although the Dominican Republic was a considerable favorite to beat the Philippines, the result almost went the other way. The game was tied at halftime, and the Philippines trailed by only two entering the fourth quarter.

Jordan Clarkson, who is representing the Philippines in the FIBA World Cup for the first time, led the way with 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. However, the 31-year-old guard (who plays for the NBA's Utah Jazz) fouled out of the contest with 3 minutes and 30 seconds to go.

Following Clarkson's exit, the Philippines went on to fall, as its FIBA World Cup losing streak was extended to six.

"We were right there. One break here or there, one call here or there, it might have been a different story," Philippines head coach Chot Reyes said, per Delfin Dioquino of Rappler. "Just very unfortunate that we came up short."

On Sunday, the Philippines will look to bounce back against Angola. But it's likely to be another competitive game.

Angola may have lost 81-67 in its opening matchup vs. Italy (which entered as the favorite to win Group A), but it trailed by only four points heading into the fourth quarter. Guard Childe Dundao (17 points) and forward Bruno Fernando (15) had strong first showings for Angola in its FIBA World Cup opener.

"We lost and we feel bad, but we need to work hard because another game is in front [of] us," Dundao said, per Denison Rey A. Dalupang of the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Not only any game, but one in which most of the supporters will be rooting against Angola. That's because Sunday's contest will be taking place at Araneta Coliseum, where the Philippines will again be playing in front of its home fans.

This matchup could be the Philippines' best opportunity to win a game at the FIBA World Cup, as it will then take on a strong Italy squad. Angola isn't an easy opponent, but it represents a more winnable matchup for the Philippines, one in which it will even be favored.

