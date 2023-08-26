X

    Video: Bray Wyatt, Terry Funk Honored By WWE Before SmackDown

    Julia StumbaughAugust 26, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JANUARY 28: Bray Wyatt enters the arena to fight in the pitch black event during the WWE Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
    Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

    WWE paid tribute to two wrestling legends during Friday's SmackDown.

    Three-time WWE world champion Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, both of whom died earlier this week, were honored during the event in Louisville, Kentucky.

    WWE pays tribute to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/WWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWE</a>)<a href="https://t.co/HNZEXWa5ry">pic.twitter.com/HNZEXWa5ry</a>

    He's got the whole world in his hands... <br><br>Thank you, Bray Wyatt. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/aLSay3lYh1">pic.twitter.com/aLSay3lYh1</a>

    Windham Rotunda, Wyatt's real name, died of a heart attack on Thursday at 36 years old. He was a third-generation wrestler who brought unique multiple-personality gimmicks to the ring.

    Funk, whose professional wrestling career spanned more than half a century, died at age 79, WWE announced Wednesday. He was known for fighting with everything from trash cans to chairs and for his cameos in films like Road House.

    Both leave behind a lasting impact on WWE and professional wrestling.

