Video: Bray Wyatt, Terry Funk Honored By WWE Before SmackDown

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

WWE paid tribute to two wrestling legends during Friday's SmackDown.

Three-time WWE world champion Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, both of whom died earlier this week, were honored during the event in Louisville, Kentucky.

Windham Rotunda, Wyatt's real name, died of a heart attack on Thursday at 36 years old. He was a third-generation wrestler who brought unique multiple-personality gimmicks to the ring.

Funk, whose professional wrestling career spanned more than half a century, died at age 79, WWE announced Wednesday. He was known for fighting with everything from trash cans to chairs and for his cameos in films like Road House.

Both leave behind a lasting impact on WWE and professional wrestling.