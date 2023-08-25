Texans' C.J. Stroud: 'I Ain't Tripping' Over QB1 Decision Ahead of Week 1 vs. Ravens

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't concerned with the fact that head coach DeMeco Ryans has yet to name him the Week 1 starter.

Per KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, Stroud said the following when asked about the suspense of waiting for the QB1 decision:

"I ain't tripping, just do what's on my plate. I'm not worried about anybody else's plate. I've got to focus on what we've got going on in this locker room. And just getting better every day. It's not about any of that stuff. It's about competing every day and just getting better. That's not my job. My job is to go out there and play. I've got the fun stuff to do."

The Texans selected Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he has started each of the team's first two preseason games, which suggests he is very much in the catbird seat when it comes to earning the starting job.

Stroud went just 2-of-4 for 13 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in his first taste of game action against the New England Patriots, but he bounced back in Houston's second preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, going 7-of-12 for 60 yards with no touchdowns or picks.

Aside from Stroud, the Texans' other options to be the Week 1 starting quarterback are 2021 third-round pick Davis Mills and veteran journeyman Case Keenum.

Mills is just 5-19-1 as an NFL starter, and last season he completed 61.0 percent of his passes for 3,118 yards, 17 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions.

While Mills has potential and perhaps some staying power as a backup, the Texans clearly don't view him as the long-term answer after spending the No. 2 overall draft pick on Stroud.

The 35-year-old Keenum is 29-35 as a starter and has enjoyed a solid career for being an undrafted player, but he is likely best suited in a backup mentorship role.

Stroud finished in the top four of the Heisman Trophy voting in each of his two seasons as the starter at Ohio State, remarkably throwing for a combined 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions.

He undoubtedly has the highest ceiling among Houston's quarterbacks, and since the Texans are already in rebuilding mode, there is no real reason to wait before allowing him to gain some starting experience.

Wilson reported Friday that it's only a matter of time before Stroud is named the Week 1 starter.

The Texans will close out their preseason schedule Sunday against the New Orleans Saints before opening their regular-season slate with a road game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 10.