Every NFL Contender's Biggest Flaw That Could Derail Super Bowl Run in 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorite heading into the season because they have very few holes and the best head coach-quarterback tandem in the league right now.

Andy Reid has been putting out elite offenses for years and Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league. Add in the league's best receiving tight end and the Chiefs have been able to build a strong offense with one of the league's least proven wide receiving corps.

The Chiefs proved they could survive without Tyreek Hill last season. After trading him to Miami they were still the league's No. 1 passing attack, but a lot of that had to do with how dominant Travis Kelce was.

No one dominated their position more than Kelce. T.J. Hockenson was clearly the second-most productive tight end and Kelce had 424 more yards, six more touchdowns and 24 more receptions on 23 more targets than the Vikings pass-catcher.

But Kelce will be 34 years old in October and has played a smaller percentage of the snaps in each of the last three seasons. If his age starts to show there are real questions about the receivers behind him.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was the top wideout last season but he left in free agency. That leaves Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the lone proven veteran wideout. After that, they are relying from breakout seasons from Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney or rookie Rashee Rice.

Reid and Mahomes are the perfect pairing to get the most out of them, but if Kelce gets hurt or takes a step back it's going to be difficult to continue to have an elite passing game.