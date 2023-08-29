Predicting NBA's Top 30 Bigs for 2023-24 Season

31 of 34

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

2022-23 Stats — 33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 54.8 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (66 games played)

Primary Position — C

After falling just short in back-to-back years, Joel Embiid finally took home his first MVP award last season. The Sixers' playoff collapse coupled with the Denver Nuggets' march to the NBA championship might make that look questionable in retrospect, but make no mistake: Embiid was a worthy choice.

With a career-high 33.1 points per game last season, Embiid became the first center since Bob McAdoo in the mid-1970s to lead the NBA in scoring in back-to-back years. He did so on a career-high 54.8 percent shooting, fueled by a seemingly endless barrage of pick-and-pop elbow jumpers courtesy of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

Embiid is by no means the playmaking savant that Nikola Jokić is, but he's made strides in that department in recent years. After failing to crack 4.0 assists per game across his first five seasons, he's gone back-to-back years with 4.2 helpers per outing. The Brooklyn Nets relentlessly double-teamed him in the first round of this year's playoffs, and he calmly dissected them en route to a sweep.

Embiid also makes a fair share of highlight-reel plays on defense, although it's fair to wonder whether his playing style on that end of the floor is conducive to him staying healthy. In each of the past two playoffs, he got injured trying to make a defensive stand rather than living to fight another day.

Outside of the Sixers' first-round sweep in the bubble in 2020, Embiid has yet to make it through a playoff run unscathed, which is by far the biggest question about him moving forward. But if we do ever get a healthy postseason from Embiid, perhaps he'll be the one hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy one day rather than Jokić.

—Toporek