Predicting NBA's Top 30 Bigs for 2023-24 Season

Predicting NBA's Top 30 Bigs for 2023-24 SeasonAugust 29, 2023
If you've followed along with us in the B/R app this week, you've seen us predict the Top 30 Guards and Top 30 Wings for the 2023-24 NBA season.
Today, we're revealing our Top 30 Bigs—and on Thursday, we're unveiling our complete Top 100 NBA Player Predictions.
How did we determine our final order? Scroll down for a quick breakdown.
The Process
B/R asked its best basketball minds to answer a series of random Player A vs. Player B debates. The question for each debate:
"Which player will rank higher by the end of the 2023-24 season?"
In total, we compiled 8,632 votes across nearly 20 participants, narrowing our final player pool down to a top 110.
From there, a panel of experts each ranked every player from 1 to 110. They used their own criteria, considering everything from individual production, impact on winning (during both the regular season and the playoffs) and also health/availability.
All rankings were compiled and averaged. And then, voila!
B/R NBA 100 was set, with a list of 10 difficult cuts as honorable mentions.
Only thing left to do was separate players by today's common positions: guards, wings, bigs.
How did we determine positions, you ask? Check it out below.
Primary Positions
To determine whether a player classified as a guard, wing or big, we consulted Basketball Reference and the "Position Estimate" at each of the five traditional positions.
One thing we did not do? We did not ignore the eye test.
If a player's Position Estimate showed his primary position as PF, but he's generally perceived as a "wing" on the court, we leaned into subjectivity.
Just Missed the Cut
The slides that follow spotlight our top 30 bigs predictions for the 2023-24 season. But there were a few notable bigs who also fell outside our final Top 100.
Honorable Mentions: Jakob Poeltl, Ivica Zubac, Clint Capela, Wendell Carter Jr., Jeremy Sochan
30. Kevon Looney
2022-23 Stats — 7.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.5 APG, 63.0 FG% (82 games played)
Primary Position — C
Kevon Looney had the best net rating of any Warrior in the playoffs, which justifies his ranking here.
His ability to offer some resistance when switched onto guards makes him more playable than most centers in the postseason. Aside from athleticism and shooting limitations, what's keeping him from a significant rise in these rankings is that he doesn't play enough minutes per game—he played 23.9 in the 2022-23 regular season, which is low for a starter but was a career high for the 27-year-old big man.
—Akeley
29. Nic Claxton
2022-23 Stats — 12.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.9 APG, 70.5 FG% (76 games played)
Primary Position — C
Nic Claxton had a breakout campaign with the rebuilt-on-the-fly Brooklyn Nets in 2022-23, averaging 12.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting a league-leading 70.5 percent from the field.
Suddenly, despite a 6'11", 215-pound frame that may be a bit slight in certain matchups, Claxton looks like an archetypal rim-runner and -protector who can move the needle in a positive direction on both ends of the floor.
—Bailey
28. John Collins
2022-23 Stats — 13.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.2 APG, 50.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (71 games played)
Primary Position — PF
John Collins' scoring average has declined in each of the last three seasons. His three-point percentage dropped off a cliff in 2022-23, too.
But at 25 years old, he's still on the right side of his prime. And his pace- and playing-time-adjusted production from the four seasons prior to 2022-23 is impressive. From 2018-19 to 2021-22, Collins put up 21.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 1.2 blocks per 75 possessions.
—Bailey
27. Robert Williams
2022-23 Stats — 8.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.4 APG, 74.7 FG% (35 games played)
Primary Position — C
Robert Williams III has averaged at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal per 36 minutes in all five of his seasons. Suffice to say, his per-minute impact is better than No. 27 among bigs.
But his lack of availability makes this ranking fair. Time Lord has missed 131 games in the last four seasons.
—Akeley
26. Walker Kessler
2022-23 Stats — 9.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 0.9 APG, 72.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (74 games played)
Primary Position — C
Walker Kessler ranked in the 87th percentile in Dunks and Threes' defensive estimated plus-minus and averaged 8.2 defensive rebounds and a whopping 3.7 blocks per 75 possessions as a rookie.
He's already a legitimate, game-changing defensive anchor, and he's barely 22 heading into his sophomore season. Development is on the way, and Kessler figures to be a mainstay on top 100 lists for years to come.
—Bailey
25. Jabari Smith Jr.
2022-23 Stats — 12.8 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 1.3 APG, 40.8 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (79 games played)
Primary Position — PF
Smith terrorized summer league in Las Vegas, looking like a No. 3 overall pick who showed real growth throughout his rookie season.
His 6'11" frame and 7'1" wingspan allow Smith to swallow up opposing forwards on defense while hitting jumpers over top of them on the other end. The 20-year-old has true superstar potential and will hopefully see his role continue to grow on a Rockets team that now features far more veterans than a season ago.
—Swartz
24. Alperen Şengün
2022-23 Stats — 14.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.9 APG, 55.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (75 Games Played)
Primary Position — C
With a bigger sophomore role, Alperen Sengun improved his scoring efficiency and showcased more of the passing skill that's going to separate him from post centers. He's gone from older-school big man pre-draft to super versatile in Houston with his crafty footwork, improved ball-handling and vision. It feels like frequent triple-doubles could be coming for Sengun, who's also emerged as one of the tougher rebounders.
Coach Ime Udoka will want to see him improve defensively and look better when switched out in space. And he took a step backward last season as a three-point shooter. But Sengun may wind up being so good with the ball in his hands that Udoka will be hesitant to take him off the floor.
—Wasserman
23. Nikola Vučević
2022-23 Stats — 17.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.2 APG, 52.0 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (82 games played)
Primary Position — C
Nikola Vučević was one of only five players to average at least 17 points and 11 rebounds last season.
So why is he so far down this list? He gives it all back by being a sieve on defense, ranking in the 19th percentile in Dunks and Threes' defensive EPM.
—Akeley
22. Brook Lopez
2022-23 Stats — 15.9 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 53.1 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (78 games played)
Primary Position — C
Finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting proved that Lopez still has lots of good basketball left even at age 35. Making the All-Defensive first team for the first time in his 15-year career was a pleasant surprise as well for the Bucks.
Lopez also posted his best rebound rate (11.4 percent) in eight years, all while averaging 15.9 points and hitting 37.4 percent of his threes. His ability to space the floor is crucial for Milwaukee with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor.
—Swartz
21. Chet Holmgren
2022-23 Stats — N/A
Primary Position — C
Chet Holmgren will be in a favorable position to play to his strengths during his first season with Oklahoma City Thunder while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams handle to creation and scoring load. He's ready to make his biggest impact defensively with his 7'0" size, 7'6" wingspan, court coverage and instincts. But offensively, he has the right passers, tools and skill set to efficient scorer as a finishing target and pick-and-pop threat.
Compared to most his size around the league, Holmgren should be more equipped to grab-and-go in the open floor, hit threes, make specialty jumpers and pass. He's going to immediately fill a need for a Thunder team that's been consistently rising without him in the West.
—Wasserman
20. Aaron Gordon
2022-23 Stats — 16.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 3.0 APG, 56.4 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (68 games played)
Primary Position — PF
Aaron Gordon has morphed into a darn-near ideal complementary player. With Nikola Jokić's perimeter skills, he's willingly accepted more of a rim-running or dunker's-spot role on offense. And he'll ably guard just about any position on the other end.
The level of self-awareness and acceptance he's shown over the last couple years can be rare for someone of Gordon's pedigree (he was the No. 4 pick in 2014), but it's often an ingredient in championship runs.
—Bailey
19. Jarrett Allen
2022-23 Stats — 14.3 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 1.7 APG, 64.4 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (68 games played)
Primary Position — C
Allen has established himself as a rock-solid starting center, one who knows his role and executes it at a high level with his rim protection, rebounding and lob-finishing ability.
Still just 25, Allen has some room to grow, especially on the offensive end where he has yet to expand his shooting range. For now, he's an excellent defender who held opponents to a lower percentage at the rim than players like Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner.
—Swartz
18. Victor Wembanyama
2022-23 Stats — N/A
Primary Position — C
In France's top pro league, Victor Wembanyama was able to finish second in scoring and first in rebounding and shot-blocking at 18-19 years old. The No. 1 pick isn't going to need much time to make an impact and put up numbers with his 7'4" size, 8'0" wingspan, special mobility and obvious shot-making skill, especially with another high-usage role and a better passing point guard in Tre Jones.
At baseline, he should be good for elite finishing, putbacks and high-level shot-making. But with his advantageous measurements, he'll also have a dangerous, green light that allows him to test his shooting range, ball-handling and post moves, which are all sharp enough for Wembanyama to consistently give defenses problems.
—Wasserman
17. Rudy Gobert
2022-23 Stats — 13.4 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 1.2 APG, 65.9 FG% (70 games played)
Primary Position — C
After ranking no lower than the 94th percentile in Dunks and Threes' estimated plus-minus from 2014-15 to 2021-22 (and no lower than the 98th percentile in defensive estimated plus-minus), Gobert finally took a step back in both metrics in 2022-23.
But he's still 7'1", as good as any big at reading an offense and one of the game's most fearsome rim protectors. Tune into any Minnesota Timberwolves game this season and you'll see a few opposing drivers enter the paint, see Gobert and do an abrupt U-turn back to the perimeter.
—Bailey
16. Myles Turner
2022-23 Stats — 18.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.4 APG, 54.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (62 Games Played)
Primary Position — C
Swatting trade rumors like he does opponents' shots, Turner surprisingly stayed in Indiana last season while putting together the best season of his career with 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and a 37.3 percent mark from three.
The 27-year-old's ability to stretch the floor and protect the rim is unique among centers and also allowed him to finish above other more paint-based centers like Rudy Gobert and Jarrett Allen here.
—Swartz
15. Julius Randle
2022-23 Stats — 25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG, 45.9 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (77 games played)
Primary Position — PF
Randle made his second All-Star and All-NBA team in the last three seasons, rebounding from a down year in 2021-22 to help lead the Knicks back to the playoffs.
One of just three players to average at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists (along with MVP Joel Embiid and third-place finisher Giannis Antetokounmpo), Randle impacts the game in a number of areas but falls in love with the three-ball (career-high 8.3 attempts per game) too often.
—Swartz
14. Deandre Ayton
2022-23 Stats — 18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG, 58.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (67 games played)
Primary Position — C
Deandre Ayton was a solid double-double last season (18 points and 10 boards). He clearly wasn't on the same page as former Suns head coach Monty Williams but should be a better fit in Phoenix with new hire Frank Vogel.
Ayton doesn't seem to view himself in the Tyson Chandler role (defend, rebound, but scoring is a low priority). It will be interesting to see how Vogel utilizes him on a roster that may be an increasingly perimeter-heavy scoring team this season with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
—Pincus
13. Draymond Green
2022-23 Stats — 8.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 6.8 APG, 52.7 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (73 games played)
Primary Position — PF
In past years, I have bristled at Draymond Green's ranking in exercises like this one, as he is often much lower than I would have had him. But for this ranking, it seems about right.
Granted, even at 33 years old, Green is still one of the most impactful defensive players in the NBA.
But the Warriors' half-court offense was congested for much of the Western Conference semifinals series against the Lakers due in part to Green's reluctance to shoot from the perimeter and inability to score in traffic. The Dubs simply weren't scoring with both Green and Kevon Looney on the floor, and when Green slid to the 5, they didn't get enough stops.
For the first time in his career, Green had a negative net-rating swing in the playoffs.
—Akeley
12. Kristaps Porziņģis
2022-23 Stats — 23.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.7 APG, 49.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (65 games played)
Primary Position — C
Kristaps Porziņģis had arguably the best season of his NBA career in 2022-23 when he put up career highs in points per game (23.2), assists per game (2.7) and effective field-goal percentage (56.5).
His presence and production as a rim protector aren't quite what they used to be, but those offensive numbers signify a game-changer on that end. And that's before you factor in his size and range.
Porziņģis being 7'3" commands opposing defenses to send bigs at him. And that generally means they have to chase him out beyond the three-point line. Above the break, that line is 23 feet and nine inches from the basket. And Porziņģis is 12th in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) in total makes from 28 feet and out. LeBron James and 10 guards are the only players ahead of him on that list.
Porziņģis' combination of range and still solid (though maybe not great) interior defense should make him an easy fit with the Boston Celtics and solidify his spot in our rankings.
—Bailey
11. Evan Mobley
2022-23 Stats — 16.2 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.8 APG, 55.4 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (79 games played)
Primary Position — PF
Mobley finished third overall in Defensive Player of the Year voting, earning his first of what should be a room full of All-Defensive first-team trophies. While he can still struggle one-on-one against bigger, stronger opponents near the rim, Mobley is perhaps the best perimeter defender of any power forward or center in the NBA.
The offense may never catch up to the defense for Mobley, but if it does, the 22-year-old should become a regular All-Star. After a transition period of learning how to play with Donovan Mitchell, Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and shot 55.4 percent over his final 34 games.
Adding a reliable three-pointer to his game is the next step, especially if he and Jarrett Allen want to maximize their frontcourt pairing.
—Swartz
10. Domantas Sabonis
2022-23 Stats — 19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG, 61.5 FG%, 37.3 3PT%, (79 games played)
Primary Position — C
Domantas Sabonis arguably deserves the most credit for the Kings' historically good offense last season.
The center averaged 19.1 points and 7.3 assists, often acting as the offense's main hub. He also led the NBA in rebounds.
But the Warriors exposed Sabonis' weaknesses in the playoffs. They played way off him on offense, daring him to shoot, which limited his effectiveness. The bigger issue was his inability to protect the rim or offer any resistance to Stephen Curry off ball screens.
Sabonis has too much talent to not adjust to what the Warriors did to him on offense, but his defensive shortcomings might always follow him and prevent him from getting to the next rankings tier.
—Akeley
9. Jaren Jackson Jr.
2022-23 Stats — 18.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.0 APG, 50.6 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (63 games played)
Primary Position — C
The 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson put on a masterful rim-protecting performance to earn the award, one that may not be his last.
The 23-year-old led the NBA in blocks per game for the second straight season (3.0) while holding opponents to a measly 46.9 percent shooting at the basket. He's a skilled perimeter defender as well for his size, as Jackson has the strength and lateral quickness to defend nearly every position.
Add in career highs in points (18.6), rebounds (6.8) and effective field-goal percentage (56.7 percent) and it's easy to see why Jackson ranks higher than some fellow All-Star forwards in our final Top 100, publishing Thursday.
—Swartz
8. Zion Williamson
2022-23 Stats — 26.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.6 APG, 60.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (29 Games Played)
Primary Position — PF
If we knew Zion Williamson would remain relatively healthy for the rest of his career, he'd be far too low in these rankings. There's no one in the NBA who can match his combination of strength and speed, as evidenced by the 26.0 points on 60.8 percent shooting that he averaged in only 33.0 minutes per game this past season.
We don't have the luxury of knowing the future, though. And with Williamson having played only 114 games across his first four seasons—he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury that required surgery—it remains unclear whether his body can hold up to the rigors of the 82-game regular season. Williamson popped up in trade rumors this offseason, which perhaps speaks to the New Orleans Pelicans' ongoing frustration with his lack of availability. However, during an appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast (h/t Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com), Williamson said he's been "locking in on flexibility" and "band work" this offseason to improve his chances of staying healthy moving forward.
Before Williamson suffered the hamstring injury in early January that sidelined him for the rest of the year, the Pelicans were 23-14 and had the third-best record in the West. If he manages to dodge the injury bug this season, the Pelicans could be the out-of-nowhere team that goes on a surprisingly deep playoff run.
—Toporek
7. Bam Adebayo
2022-23 Stats — 20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, 54.0 FG%, 08.3 3PT% (75 games played)
Primary Position — C
An All-Defensive second-team selection each of the past four seasons, Adebayo has positioned himself for perennial Defensive Player of the Year consideration.
He is the defensive equivalent of a cheat code in the modern game, a 6'9", 255-pound center with the strength to battle bigs, the speed to keep in front of guards and the length to challenge, block or deter shots at the rim. Miami weaponizes him as a switch-everything stopper, since even the greatest perimeter scorers can't wiggle around him.
On offense, he has shown consistent growth as a scorer (each season produces a new career high in points) and an intriguing blend of ball-handling and playmaking. He can push the tempo off defensive rebounds, create out of short rolls, feed teammates from the elbow and free shooters with dribble handoffs.
He has ascended to stardom already, but his shot at superstardom depends on his assertiveness and ability to expand his range. Adding a three-ball would open even more opportunities, but Miami would be fine with him simply attacking the ones that are already there. The Heat could need more firepower with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry advancing deeper into their 30s, and having Adebayo seek out more scoring chances for himself might scratch that itch.
—Buckley
6. Pascal Siakam
2022-23 Stats — 24.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 5.8 APG, 48.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (71 games played)
Primary Position — PF
After winning the 2018-19 NBA championship as the No. 2 option behind Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam scaled up his game over the past few seasons with the Toronto Raptors. Last year, he set new career highs in both points (24.2) and assists (5.8) per game while adding 7.8 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in a league-high 37.4 minutes per outing.
Siakam doesn't only do his damage around the rim. Although he isn't much of a three-point shooter—he averaged only 4.0 attempts per game last season—Siakam took nearly 30 percent of his shots from between 3-10 feet and another 29 percent from between 10 feet and the three-point line. He knocked down 46.9 percent of the closer attempts and 43.4 percent of the latter.
Siakam's growth as a playmaker in recent years was in part out of necessity given Toronto's personnel, but it turned him into a more well-rounded offensive threat. His defensive impact has slipped as he absorbed more responsibility on offense, but he showed significant potential on defense in a smaller role earlier in his career.
Siakam is heading into a contract year and could be one of the biggest prizes of the 2024 free-agent market. Unless he and the Raptors agree to an extension in the coming months, he'll have more than 200 million reasons to show out this coming season.
—Toporek
5. Karl-Anthony Towns
2022-23 Stats — 20.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.8 APG, 49.5 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (29 games played)
Primary Position — PF
Karl-Anthony Towns entered the 2022-23 season widely considered a top-20 player, including ranking 16th in B/R's rankings. His drop in this year's version—publishing Thursday—is warranted.
Towns' effective field-goal percentage, points and rebounds per game significantly dropped as he was forced to adjust his game while playing next to Rudy Gobert. The 2015 No. 1 pick also had the worst net-rating swing of his career and he missed more than 50 games with a calf strain.
As a center, Towns' offense exploits only fall short of those of Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid. But as a power forward, Towns' effectiveness is limited with Gobert clogging the paint.
Towns is still an elite talent capable of dominating any game, but he simply has one of the worst offensive setups among star players.
—Akeley
4. Anthony Davis
2022-23 Stats — 25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG, 56.3 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (56 games played)
Primary Position — C
After the 2022-23 season, people have seemed to remember that Anthony Davis is excellent at the game of basketball. Since winning the title in 2020, the last few years have been a journey for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team made a painful Russell Westbrook excursion, but after rectifying that ahead of the trade deadline, the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference Finals. Davis was a huge part of that, carrying a heavy scoring load and quarterbacking the team's defense.
Davis, an elite scorer (25.9 points a game last season), is arguably the best defender in the league. He didn't fare well in voting for Defensive Player of the Year, but his biggest flaw may have influenced that—availability. Davis has struggled to stay healthy through his tenure in L.A., playing in 56 games last season.
When he's at his best, Davis disrupts a team's offensive attack almost single-handedly. The Denver Nuggets, who went on to win the title, were better than the Lakers. Davis has become a full-time center but has some physical limitations against bigger-bodied centers like Nikola Jokić. But that's more of a roster and schematic issue for the Lakers.
Davis is a tremendous scorer at the basket. Defenders aim to push him out to the mid-range or even to the three-point line, where he shot just 25.7 percent last season. An entire season with the team's roster upgrades (dating back to the trade deadline) should lead to another strong year for Davis and the Lakers, provided he can stay healthy.
—Pincus
3. Joel Embiid
2022-23 Stats — 33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 54.8 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (66 games played)
Primary Position — C
After falling just short in back-to-back years, Joel Embiid finally took home his first MVP award last season. The Sixers' playoff collapse coupled with the Denver Nuggets' march to the NBA championship might make that look questionable in retrospect, but make no mistake: Embiid was a worthy choice.
With a career-high 33.1 points per game last season, Embiid became the first center since Bob McAdoo in the mid-1970s to lead the NBA in scoring in back-to-back years. He did so on a career-high 54.8 percent shooting, fueled by a seemingly endless barrage of pick-and-pop elbow jumpers courtesy of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
Embiid is by no means the playmaking savant that Nikola Jokić is, but he's made strides in that department in recent years. After failing to crack 4.0 assists per game across his first five seasons, he's gone back-to-back years with 4.2 helpers per outing. The Brooklyn Nets relentlessly double-teamed him in the first round of this year's playoffs, and he calmly dissected them en route to a sweep.
Embiid also makes a fair share of highlight-reel plays on defense, although it's fair to wonder whether his playing style on that end of the floor is conducive to him staying healthy. In each of the past two playoffs, he got injured trying to make a defensive stand rather than living to fight another day.
Outside of the Sixers' first-round sweep in the bubble in 2020, Embiid has yet to make it through a playoff run unscathed, which is by far the biggest question about him moving forward. But if we do ever get a healthy postseason from Embiid, perhaps he'll be the one hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy one day rather than Jokić.
—Toporek
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
2022-23 Stats — 31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG, 55.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (63 games played)
Primary Position — PF
His scoring efficiency dipped a noticeable amount in 2022-23, and he's averaged just 65 appearances per season over the last two years, but when healthy, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the most physically dominant two-way performers the NBA has ever seen.
In 2022-23, despite the slight dropoff in his shooting percentages, he put up a career-high 31.1 points, was ninth in the league in points per game off drives and eclipsed five assists per game for the fifth season in a row.
And he remains a defensive menace, as well, particularly in rotations, where his size and athleticism allow him to make up ground in a way few (if any) others can.
So, why the drop after Giannis spent most of the last few years widely regarded as the world's best player by most (though not all) fans and analysts? First, there's the somewhat superficial bump that a championship gives a player, and our top-ranked player is coming off one of those. Second, shooting is basketball's most important skill, and Giannis is perhaps the worst high-volume shooter in the league. That he's still a rightful No. 2 on this list is a testament to everything else he does at a superstar level.
—Bailey
1. Nikola Jokić
2022-23 Stats — 24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG, 63.2 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (69 games played)
Primary Position — C
Statistically, Nikola Jokić has been the best player in the NBA for three years. He's led the league in Dunks and Threes' estimated plus-minus in each of those three seasons, is an overwhelming No. 1 in Basketball Reference's box plus/minus over the last three years and has a chasm between himself and second-place Giannis in wins over replacement player (the cumulative version of box plus/minus) over the same time period.
The distance between Jokić and Giannis there is the same as the distance between Giannis and 17th-place Julius Randle.
Beyond the advanced numbers, Jokić is coming off a 2022-23 in which he averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists with an astronomical 70.1 true shooting percentage. Then, he backed that up with 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in a 20-game, championship-winning playoff run.
At this point, there just aren't any questions left. Jokić is the most efficient, dominant offensive engine in basketball. He more than held up defensively in the playoffs and is now certified by a Finals MVP. Comparisons to the all-time greats are more appropriate than comparisons to what any current player is doing right now.
—Bailey
Every Top 30 Big by Team
Atlanta Hawks: N/A
Boston Celtics: Kristaps Porziņģis (12), Robert Williams (27)
Brooklyn Nets: Nic Claxton (29)
Charlotte Hornets: N/A
Chicago Bulls: Nikola Vučević (23)
Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley (11), Jarrett Allen (19)
Dallas Mavericks: N/A
Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokić (1), Aaron Gordon (20)
Detroit Pistons: N/A
Golden State Warriors: Draymond Green (13), Kevon Looney (30)
Houston Rockets: Alperen Şengün (24), Jabari Smith Jr. (25)
Indiana Pacers: Myles Turner (16)
LA Clippers: N/A
Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis (4)
Memphis Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr. (9)
Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo (7)
Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo (2), Brook Lopez (22)
Minnesota Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (5), Rudy Gobert (17)
New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson (8)
New York Knicks: Julius Randle (15)
Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (21)
Orlando Magic: N/A
Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid (3)
Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (14)
Portland Trail Blazers: N/A
Sacramento Kings: Domantas Sabonis (10)
San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama (18)
Toronto Raptors: Pascal Siakam (6)
Utah Jazz: Walker Kessler (26), John Collins (28)
Washington Wizards: N/A