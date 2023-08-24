Shohei Ohtani's Injury Could Cost Angels Star 9 Figures in Free Agency, MLB Exec Says

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani's UCL tear looks like it may have an effect that goes beyond just the team's playoff chances in 2023.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com spoke to numerous MLB executives about how the injury could impact the two-way player's market as he enters free agency following the season. One executive said that the injury could bring his number down by more than $100 million.

"Obviously the significance of the tear is going to influence his market," an NL executive said, per Feinsand. "But either way -- whether it's surgery or conservative treatment -- I'd say it could cut into his overall contract by nine figures. Even if it's a conservative treatment prognosis, those often have resulted in surgeries, so there will be risk associated with him no matter what."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.