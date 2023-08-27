Orange Cassidy, Kingston, Penta, Best Friends Win Stadium Stampede at AEW All In 2023

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo and Best Friends defeated Blackpool Combat Club, Santana and Ortiz in a Stadium Stampede match at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday,

The bloody affair ended with Orange Cassidy hitting Claudio Castagnoli with the Orange Punch and glass in his hand that had been left over from one of the many violent spots earlier in the match.

Jon Moxley was bleeding within the first five minutes of the match starting. He got skewers shoved in his head by Penta El Zero Miedo. The action made its way into the stands and backstage area.

Penta El Ziro brought back the dark side of his persona when Penta Oscuro showed up. Sue, Trent Beretta's mom, made an appearance in a van to drop off some more weapons and cookies that were used.

Since ending their rivalry with The Elite, the Blackpool Combat Club have had issues with both Best Friends and the Lucha Bros., facing them in a series of matches.

Across episodes of Dynamite and Rampage this month, Trent Beretta beat Jon Moxley and Penta in a three-way match, Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli beat Best Friends in a parking lot brawl and Mox and Claudio defeated the Lucha Bros. in a tag match.

Originally, it was announced that the BCC and three mystery partners would face Kingston, Cassidy, Best Friends, Penta and Rey Fenix in a Stadium Stampede match at All In, but a significant change was made on the go-home episode of Dynamite.

Alongside his partner Ortiz, Santana returned after missing more than a year with a torn ACL, and they proceeded to turn on their former friend in Kingston and align with the Blackpool Combat Club.

The BCC, Santana and Ortiz beat Kingston, Penta and Fenix to the point that Fenix had to be taken away on a stretcher and removed from the All In card.

That made Stadium Stampede a five-on-five match with Santana and Ortiz officially joining the BCC's squad.

Stadium Stampede matches took place twice previously at Double or Nothing 2020 and 2021, and they were somewhat cinematic in nature, taking place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both matches were chaotic and highly entertaining, as they featured all combatants doing battle throughout the stadium and providing some never-before-seen action in the world of wrestling.

The latest Stadium Stampede was different since it took place in a packed venue with more than 80,000 fans in attendance, which added to the entertainment factor.

Ultimately, Kingston, Cassidy, Penta and Best Friends took down their tormentors at All In, and BCC will go back to the drawing board as they await the return of the injured Bryan Danielson.

