Broncos' Jerry Jeudy to Undergo MRI After Suffering Hamstring Injury at Practice

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had to be helped off the practice field Thursday after suffering an injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jeudy suffered an apparent hamstring injury, and Mike Klis of 9News in Denver added that Jeudy had to be carted off.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton later confirmed the injury and said Jeudy will undergo an MRI, per Troy Renck of Denver7.

The Broncos are already dealing with significant injury issues at wide receiver. They placed Tim Patrick on injured reserve after he tore his Achilles, and they waived K.J. Hamler with a non-football illness designation after he was diagnosed with a heart condition.

Denver selected Jeudy with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama, and while he has yet to live up to his full potential, he is coming off the best season of his career.

Jeudy missed seven games due to injury in 2021, but he bounced back in 2022 and set career highs across the board with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

The Broncos had a miserable 2022 campaign following the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, but Jeudy was one of the lone bright spots offensively.

Hopes are high for the offense to rebound as a whole in 2023 after the hiring of an offensive guru in Payton as head coach, but a healthy Jeudy will be paramount in making that happen.

In addition to Patrick and Hamler being out of the picture, running back Javonte Williams is coming off a torn ACL suffered last season, adding to the uncertainty.

If Jeudy is forced to miss any time, Courtland Sutton becomes the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for Wilson.

Sutton was a first-round pick in 2018, and in 2019 he registered 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns en route to his only Pro Bowl selection.

He has not reached those numbers again since tearing his ACL in 2020, but he did manage 64 grabs for 829 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Aside from Sutton, the Broncos' wide receiver depth chart includes rookie second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. and former New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway.

The Broncos will close out their preseason schedule Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams, and their regular-season opener is Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.