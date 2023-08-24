Nationals' Stone Garrett Suffered Broken Leg Injury Attempting to Rob HR vs. Yankees

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Washington Nationals received some unfortunate injury news on Thursday.

According to ESPN, outfielder Stone Garrett was confirmed to have suffered a broken fibula in Wednesday's loss against the New York Yankees. Garrett suffered the injury in the seventh inning while making a leaping attempt in right field to try to rob DJ LeMahieu of a home run.

The Nationals placed Garrett on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, though it wasn't disclosed how long he would be sidelined. The team recalled infielder Jeter Downs from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Yankees.

"You never want to see anybody get hurt," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said after Wednesday's 9-1 loss. "When he went down like that, my heart dropped. He was out there wincing. He's pretty hurt."

It appeared that a spike from Garrett's left cleat got caught in the padding of the wall as LeMahieu sent a solo blast over the short porch in right field. He was on the ground for several minutes while medical personnel from both teams attended to him. His leg was placed into an air cast before he was carted off the field.

"I think it's tough," said Lane Thomas, who moved over from center field to right field to replace Garrett on Wednesday. "Just a little emotional for him. Seeing somebody that that happens to is not fun either."

The 27-year-old is in his first year in Washington after signing with the Nationals this past offseason. He appeared in 89 games this year and hit .269/.343/.457 with nine home runs and 40 RBI.

"His at-bats have been good, but he's been playing defense really well," Martinez said. "It stinks for us because he is one of our every-day players out there who is having a really good year."